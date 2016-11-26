At the top of the list was a pair of wins over their former team, and their current team fulfilled that request Saturday.

The Bulldogs scored in the final two minutes of regulation and the first two minutes of overtime to rally past Harvard 2-1, giving fourth-ranked UMD a sweep of the nonconference series in Cambridge, Mass.

Crowell was an assistant coach, interim head coach and associate head coach at Harvard between 2010-15, while Bellamy, a Duluth native, played four years in goal for the Crimson from 2009-13 before serving as an assistant coach for two more seasons.

A year ago in their first winter at UMD, Crowell and Bellamy split with their former team at Amsoil Arena, and the Bulldogs (10-3-3) were close to doing so again this weekend after Audrey Warner gave Harvard (1-8) a 1-0 lead via a goal that was deflected in with just over 11 minutes to play in regulation.

But Bulldogs senior captain Ashleigh Brykaliuk, with her ninth goal of the season, tied the game with 1:17 to play in the third period on a one-timer after taking a pass from senior Lara Stalder, who dished from behind the net. Stalder then trickled a pass up the middle through traffic to UMD senior co-captain Sidney Morin, who buried the game-winning shot from the point 1:51 into overtime.

Stalder ended the weekend with five assists after notching three in Friday’s 4-1 victory.

UMD sophomore goaltender Maddie Rooney finished with just 15 saves, while Harvard’s Molly Tissenbaum had to make 39 saves. That wasn’t enough to stop the Crimson’s losing streak, which is now eight games.

Saturday was the Bulldogs’ final nonconference game of the season, giving them a 3-0-1 mark outside the WCHA, having also tied and beaten Boston College in Duluth. The 3-0-1 nonconference record puts the Bulldogs in a strong position to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011 should UMD maintain or build on its third-place standing in the WCHA.

The Bulldogs return to conference play this week with games on Friday and Saturday at St. Cloud State.

Minn. Duluth 0-0-1-1—2

Harvard. 0-0-1-0—1

First period — No scoring.

Second period — No scoring.

Third period — 1. Har, Audrey Warner 1 (Briana Mastel, Lexie Laing), 8:57; 2. UMD, Ashleigh Brykaliuk 9 (Lara Stalder, Katherine McGovern), 18:43.

Overtime — 3. UMD, Sidney Morin 4 (Stalder), 1:51

Saves — Maddie Rooney, UMD, 6-3-6-0—15; Molly Tissenbaum, Har, 11-13-13-2—39.

Men

Wisconsin-Superior 8, Finlandia 1

After scoring just five goals in its previous six games, Wisconsin-Superior exploded for five in the first 30 minutes of a rout of Finlandia (0-9) on Saturday night in Superior, snapping a five-game losing streak along the way.

Daniel Litchke scored twice and recorded an assist in the win, one of four UWS skaters to record multiple points.

The Yellowjackets took a 2-1 first-period lead with a pair of power-play goals from Nik Kosman and Litchke. UWS carried the momentum from Litchke’s goal in the final minute of the opening period by scoring two more in the first two minutes of the second period. Litchke added another power-play goal seven minutes later from Viktor Sallhag, who finished the night with five assists, and Matt Audette, who recorded four helpers, to open up a 5-1 lead for the Yellowjackets.

Anton Svensson added a pair of goals to go with three assists for the Yellowjackets (4-6), and Sallhag added a late goal to finish with six points.