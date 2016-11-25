Local names & news

Trevor Micucci stopped all 35 shots he faced for the Wilderness (11-11) through 55 minutes of play, but the bid for his first shutout of the season fell just short.

Both teams recorded 13 shots on goal in the opening period, but neither was able to find twine. The Wilderness’ Tristan Rostagno broke through with his fourth goal, which came on assists from Nick Olczyk and Bryceton Butkiewicz, a Moose Lake native playing in his first career NAHL game, to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 7:44 of the second period.

Former Duluth East forward Nick Altmann scored his first goal of the season at 12:45 of the third period to double the Wilderness’ lead. Bismarck’s Zach Kennedy made it a one-goal game when he scored with less than four minutes to play in regulation, but Zach Mills tallied a late empty-net goal to hold off the Bobcats.

Micucci finished with 37 saves, while Camden Haugenoe stopped 28 of 30 shots for Bismarck (11-9).

Today’s rematch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.