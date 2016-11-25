UMD women skate past Harvard

Katherine McGovern scored her ninth and 10th goals of the season, Lara Stalder added three assists and goaltender Maddie Rooney stopped 24 of 25 shots to keep the Bulldogs (9-3-3) surging. No. 4 UMD, coming off last weekend’s split with top-ranked Wisconsin, is 6-1-2 in its past nine games.

Kat Hughes’ goal in the first period gave the Crimson (1-7) an early lead, but that was all the offense Harvard could muster against Rooney and the Bulldogs, who amassed a 31-16 advantage in shots on goal over the second and third periods.

McGovern’s first tally, which made it 2-1, came just 11 seconds into the third. Five minutes later, she was at it again, this time on the power play.

It was an ideal start to the weekend for Crowell, who was on Katey Stone’s Crimson coaching staff for five seasons. During that time, Crowell was an assistant, interim head coach and associate head coach. Likewise, Crowell’s assistant, Laura Bellamy, played four years at Harvard and coached at the school for two more.

The two teams split a series in Duluth last season.

Minnesota Duluth 0-1-3—4

Harvard 1-0-0—1

First period — 1. H, Kat Hughes 2 (Kaitlin Tse, Val Turgeon), 11:19.

Second period — 2. UMD, Ashleigh Brykaliuk 8 (Sidney Morin, Lara Stalder), 7:04.

Third period — 3. UMD, Katherine McGovern 9 (Stalder, Brykaliuk), 0:11; 4. UMD, McGovern 10 (Jessica Healey, Stalder), 5:20 (pp); 5. UMD, Michelle Lowenhielm 2 (Sydney Brodt, Demi Crossman), 8:13 (pp).

Saves — Maddie Rooney, UMD, 8-11-5—24; Molly Tissenbaum, H, 5-17-10—32.