College hockey: Power play powers St. Scholastica women

The Saints had plenty of scoring chances from the get-go, including three power plays in the opening 20 minutes. After generating two shots and another that went off the post on their first power-play chance two minutes into the game, Mac Johnson gave the Saints a 1-0 lead on their second power play at 6:54 of the first period. Marian (2-4 overall, 2-3 NCHA) tied the game four minutes later, but Sierra Hanowski scored on the power play for CSS a minute later to regain the lead. Overall, the Saints were 2-6 with the man advantage, while holding Marian scoreless on five power plays. After the Saints killed their final penalty of the night, Emily Stegora gave CSS a 4-1 lead with a goal from Tessa Lowry at 12:34 of the third period.

Senior Lindsey Hartfiel finished with 24 saves for the Saints (5-3-1, 3-2-1), shutting out Marian over the final two periods to earn her fourth win of the season and 27th of her career.

Gustavus Adolphus 1, Wis.-Superior 0

Wisconsin-Superior couldn’t muster enough offense to support a strong defensive effort in a 1-0 nonconference women’s hockey loss to Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter, Minn., on Tuesday night.

Diana Draayer’s second-period power-play goal for Gustavus Adolphus (3-3-1) was the lone tally of the game, despite several special-teams chances for both teams.

UWS gave up five power plays through the first two periods, and could not completely hold off the Gustavus offense. The Gusties cashed in on their third power-play opportunity of the night to take a 1-0 lead at 8:41 of the second period.

On the other end of the ice, the Yellowjackets (4-5) were unable to convert on three power-play opportunities and were outshot 31-22. Amanda DiNella made 22 saves to earn the shutout, while Kim Kobar made 30 saves for UWS.

College men’s hockey

Hamline 4, Wis.-Superior 3, OT

Hamline’s Brandon Reinholz scored two minutes into overtime to take down Wisconsin-Superior in nonconference play at Oscar Johnson Arena in St. Paul.

The Yellowjackets (3-6-0) forced overtime when Colton Nelson scored his first goal of the season with an assist from David Kenney with just under six minutes to play in regulation.

Daniel Litchke’s fifth goal of the year at 14:01 of the second period and Jacob Hamilton’s first goal of the season at 5:59 of the third brought UWS back from a 2-0 deficit.

The Pipers (6-1-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead by scoring in the final minute of the first period and the opening 2:35 of the second period.

Bryce Fink stopped 33 shots for Superior while John Sellie-Hanson made 31 saves for the Pipers.

Minnetonka junior commits to UMD

The No. 1-ranked Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team continued to build for the future on Tuesday morning, receiving a verbal commitment from Minnetonka High School junior forward Luke Loheit.

The first-year high school player announced his decision to become a Bulldog in the future via Twitter.

“I’m very proud to announce my commitment to play hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth! Thanks to everyone who helped me!” Loheit tweeted.

Loheit played last year with Minnetonka’s Bantam AA team and this fall with the Minnesota Blades Under-16 Midget Minor team. He was drafted in May by the Madison Capitols in the United States Hockey League Futures Draft, going in the fourth round.

Loheit is the grandson of former Minnesota North Stars right wing Bill Goldsworthy, who passed away in 1996.

Aamodt on U.S. Junior Select Team

Two future Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs and a native of Hermantown were among the 21 players selected Tuesday for the 2016 U.S. Junior Select Team that will compete at the World Junior A Challenge on Dec. 9-17 in Bonnyville, Alberta.

Hermantown’s Wyatt Aamodt, who recently verbally committed to Minnesota State-Mankato, will join future Bulldogs Mikey Anderson of Roseville, Minn., and Nick Swaney of Lakeville, Minn., on Team USA when it takes on other Junior A all-star squads representing Canada East, Canada West, the Czech Republic, Russia and Switzerland.

All 21 players on Team USA are from the Tier I United States Hockey League. Aamodt, a member of the 2016 state champions from Hermantown, is in his first full season with the USHL’s Chicago Steel, while Anderson and Swaney — who signed national letters of intent recently to begin playing at UMD next fall — both play for the Waterloo Blackhawks.

Team USA opens with an exhibition vs. Canada West on Dec. 9, followed by its first tournament game Dec. 12 against the Czech Republic.