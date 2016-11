Hibbing native Scott Perunovich skates for the U.S. National Team Development Program Under-18 squad last season against Minnesota Duluth in an exhibition at Amsoil Arena. Perunovich, a junior for the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets who has verbally committed to playing for UMD in the future, played as an extra defenseman for Team USA against the Bulldogs and St. Cloud State last weekend. Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com