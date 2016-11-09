College hockey: Anderson brothers reuniting at UMD

The brothers from Roseville, Minn., who are separated in age by 11 months, proved to be an entertaining duo at Hill-Murray, and not just during games.

“Practice gets a little heated,” Mikey Anderson said. “Neither of us are real good losers, so whether we’re on a battle drill together or just doing anything small and simple, it ended up with one of us getting slashed or taking it too far, and a couple times sticks dropped and we just started swinging. It gets pretty intense.”

That intensity is coming to a Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey practice next fall because the Anderson brothers will be reuniting as Bulldogs after three seasons apart. Mikey Anderson, a defenseman, was one of three UMD commitments to announce Wednesday they had signed a national letter of intent to play for the Bulldogs starting in 2017-18.

Also signing were forward Nick Swaney of Lakeville, Minn., and defenseman Matt Anderson — no relation to Joey and Mikey — of Shakopee, Minn. Swaney and Mikey Anderson currently play for the Waterloo Blackhawks of the United States Hockey League, while Matt Anderson is with the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers.

Both Joey and Mikey Anderson expressed excitement Wednesday about being teammates again — Joey during an interview at Amsoil Arena and Mikey via phone from Waterloo. Mikey said the two may even live together next year.

It was probably good the two weren’t conducting the interviews together because the debate over who was more excited could have broken out into a scuffle, just like their many outdoor battles growing up.

“We have a rebound rate of about 15 seconds, then we’re right back to being buddies again,” Joey Anderson, 18, said of the scuffles with his brother. “We’ve been like that since we were little. Probably every day we had a battle drill that would end in a fight where drills would be stopped. I think Sandy likes that.”

Sandy, aka Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin, has three forwards and four defensemen to replace at the end of the 2016-17 season, and maybe more if there are any early departures to the professional ranks.

Defense may be the most dire need going into 2017-18 considering the four players UMD is losing — Carson Soucy, Willie Raskob, Brenden Kotyk and Dan Molenaar — are all regulars in the lineup.

Matt Anderson, who turns 18 in April, is a 5-foot-11, 182-pound defenseman who spent three seasons at Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria, Minn., before joining the Gamblers this season. He has two assists in 11 games so far after totalling 73 points in 52 games his final two seasons at Holy Family.

Mikey Anderson, who turns 18 in May, is in his second season in Waterloo. The 6-foot, 196-pound defenseman posted 16 points in 57 games last season and through 13 games this season has eight points, including a plus-10 rating. He’s also playing 30-plus minutes a night.

“He’s got a really good active stick,” Waterloo teammate Swaney said. “Offensively, he is starting to produce more. Last year he had the role playing the defensive side of the puck more. Now he’s getting opportunities to play on the power play. It’s really starting to show that his game is more diverse.”

Swaney, a 19-year-old, 5-10 175-pound forward, is in his second full season in Waterloo after playing three seasons at Lakeville South High School. He’s been battling Mikey Anderson every day in practice the last two seasons.

Swaney is tied for eighth in the USHL in scoring with seven goals and seven assists in 13 games after posting 30 goals and 20 assists in 54 games a year ago.

“Nick is a great player. He’s just got a natural goal-scorers’ touch,” Mikey Anderson said. “No matter what team he is on, he’s contributing offensively and putting up points. I think that’s huge this year. He had a great year last year with 30 goals. We expect him to have just as many this year.”

Wednesday was the start of the fall early signing period for college hockey, among other sports, and it runs through Nov. 16. The Bulldogs will officially announce the signings once they receive the letters of intent and they are certified by the compliance office.

-- The UMD women’s hockey team is expecting all eight verbal commitments from the Class of 2017 to sign during the early signing period, Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell said in her weekly news conference Wednesday. At least two players announced via Twitter they signed Wednesday, including Eden Prairie senior forward Naomi Rogge and senior forward Allie Rodgers of Oswego, N.Y., and the North American Hockey Academy. The Wayzata girls hockey program also tweeted that senior defenseman Lindsay Czech was scheduled to sign Wednesday.