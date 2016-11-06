NHL notes: Former Avs forward Svatos dies at 34

Selected by Colorado in the 2001 NHL draft, Svatos scored a career-high 32 goals in 61 games during the 2005-06 season. Svatos collected 100 goals, 72 assists and 217 penalty minutes in 344 career games with the Avalanche, Nashville Predators and Ottawa Senators.

“The entire Avalanche organization is extremely saddened by this news,” Colorado general manager Joe Sakic said Sunday in a statement. “Marek was a tremendous person, a talented hockey player and a great teammate. Our thoughts, prayers and our deepest sympathy to his wife, children and his entire family.”

Around the NHL

The Dallas Stars placed forward Jiri Hudler on injured reserve as he continues to deal with an illness.

Hudler, 32, missed five games earlier in the season with an illness. After coming off IR, he played two games before the illness flared up again. He has now missed the last two games.

“No good news,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. “Still struggling with whatever type of virus he has.”

Hudler has not recorded a point in four games this season. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound native of Olomouc, Czech Republic, was signed by Dallas as a free agent on Aug. 24. The Stars also recalled center Justin Dowling from the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League.

The Tampa Bay Lightning recalled forward Cory Conacher from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Conacher, 26, made his season debut with the Lightning on Oct. 29 at the New Jersey Devils, recording one shot on goal in 13:26 of ice time.