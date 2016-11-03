Where: Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, St. Cloud

Records: The Bulldogs are 5-1-2 overall, 2-0 in NCHC; St. Cloud State is 4-2, 0-0

Rankings: The Bulldogs are No. 1 in the USCHO.com poll; the Huskies are ranked eighth

Series: The Huskies lead the all-time series 63-45-9. They won the most recent meeting 3-1 on March 19 in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff Championship at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Coaches: Scott Sandelin, in his 17th season at UMD, is 292-278-77; Bob Motzko, in his 12th season at St. Cloud State, is 239-166-42.

TV: Fox Sports North Plus

Radio: WWAX-FM 92.1

Internet: http://921thefan.com (audio); http://nchc.tv (video)

UMD update: The Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the country for the first time since the 2011-12 season after sweeping the defending NCHC and NCAA champion North Dakota Fighting Hawks 5-2 and 3-0. The Hawks were No. 1 going into last week, now they’re No. 3. Three of UMD’s four opponents this season are currently ranked in the USCHO.com top 10, and Michigan Tech, now unranked, was No. 17 when it visited Duluth in early October. Sophomore defenseman Neal Pionk (4 goals, 6 assists, 10 points) leads the Bulldogs in scoring. He scored four goals as a freshman. His six assists lead all NCAA defensemen and his 10 points rank second. Senior wings Alex Iafallo and Kyle Osterberg and sophomore center Adam Johnson are all tied for second in scoring with nine points apiece. Iafallo and Johnson each have five goals and four assists. Iafallo tallied his first college hat trick a week ago today against North Dakota. Johnson had his seven-game point streak snapped in the Saturday win and is a goal short of tying last year’s total. Senior center and captain Dominic Toninato, the team’s top returning goal-scorer, has yet to score a goal this season, registering just three assists. He does have a plus-4 rating and eight blocked shots. UMD takes a six-game NCHC regular-season winning streak into the series, a streak that started with a road sweep of the Huskies last season. The Bulldogs are 2-0 in NCHC play for the first time in the league’s four seasons.

St. Cloud State update: The Huskies got off to a rough start this season, getting swept in Mankato by Minnesota State-Mankato 4-1 and 6-4. The Huskies appeared to be on track for an 0-3 start on Oct. 21 at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis, down 5-2 to Minnesota in the third period. The Huskies rallied to win 6-5 in overtime that night. It was the start of a four-game winning streak that included a 3-2 win Oct. 22 over the Gophers in St. Cloud and a sweep last weekend of Alabama-Huntsville. Junior forward Judd Peterson (6-1—7), the Duluth native who attended Duluth Marshall, had a hat trick in the 6-5 OT win over the Gophers and scored in both games last weekend. Like the Bulldogs, the Huskies went into the season starting from scratch in goal because of an early departure to the pros. While UMD’s three freshmen goalies have combined for .925 save percentage and 1.96 goals-against average, Huskies sophomore Jeff Smith and freshman Zach Driscoll have combined for a .867 save percentage and 3.31 GAA in three starts and four appearances each. Smith is a transfer from Massachusetts-Lowell where he started seven games, posting a .885 save percentage and 3.02 GAA.

Quote: “The critical thing for them is the three goaltenders, but they can do that because they are an awful good hockey team. You start with the kids that didn’t sign and return for their senior year — Toninato, (Carson) Soucy, Iafallo. That’s a recipe for having a great season in today’s college hockey world when your upper classmen stick around. We had that a year ago when we had a dominant senior class. That’s such a benefit in college hockey when that can happen.” — Motzko comparing the 2016-17 Bulldogs to his 2015-16 Huskies who won the NCHC postseason title last year