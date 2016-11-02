Crowell said this weekend’s jamboree will be her and her staff’s first look at high school teams this season, a group they’ve done well with as of late when it comes to landing verbal commitments.

“We’re doing really well with recruiting so we’re a few years away and, at that point, they are small classes,” Crowell said. “We’re doing really well, it’s just finishing up some of the situations we’re in now. Hopefully we get a couple more yeses and we’ll be cruising along.”

The Bulldogs have received 15 verbal commitments from players — most of whom have experience on their respective country’s national team or have participated in national team development camps — to attend UMD the next three seasons and 11 are from the state of hockey. Ten of those play on Minnesota high school teams.

UMD has eight 2016-17 high school seniors committed to come in next fall — after the Bulldogs graduate five from this year’s squad — including Hibbing-Chisholm forward Mallorie Iozzo. Six 2016-17 high school juniors are committed to join the program in 2018-19 after UMD graduates six players and one, Shattuck-St. Mary’s Taylor Stewart, already has committed to UMD for 2019-20 when the Bulldogs graduate five.

Crowell’s roster the past two seasons has only featured between 18-20 skaters, with 18 being necessary to field a full lineup, so the extra large recruiting classes will not only add talent, but depth.

“The last six months have been tremendous,” Crowell said. The first six months were somewhat difficult even getting into the conversation with some families. We’ve turned the tide and we’re getting quite a bit of commitments, and things are going really well.”

Crowell spent her first year in the program recruiting every chance she had and everywhere she could. She wanted UMD women’s hockey team jackets in every single rink as often as possible so coaches, players and parents got to know the staff.

That hard work laid the groundwork for the 15 verbal commitments UMD currently has. A quick start to the season, which included a 3-3 tie and 5-2 win over Boston College, also has helped with recruiting, Crowell said.

The Bulldogs are ranked third nationally and sit third in the WCHA at 6-2-2 overall and 5-2-1 in league play going into the Nov. 11-12 league series at North Dakota.

“I would say as the fall season started, especially with the successful BC weekend, our phones have been ringing off the hook ever since,” Crowell said.

USA, Canada roll at Four Nations Cup

Junior forwards Maria Lindh and Michelle Lowenhielm also aren’t taking the week off. They’re at the 2016 Four Nations Cup in Vierumaki, Finland, playing for Sweden, which lost 3-1 to Canada on Wednesday.

Former Bulldog Haley Irwin (2007-09, 2010-12) scored for the Canadians to tie the game 1-1. Irwin had missed the previous 22 months due to injuries. This is the two-time Olympic gold medalist’s first tournament back with the national team.

The United States recorded a second consecutive shutout, beating Finland 4-0. The Americans (2-0) and Canadians (2-0) meet Friday to wrap up round-robin play and then again the next day in the gold-medal game.

No. 1 Bulldogs moving on to St. Cloud State

UMD men’s coach Scott Sandelin said during his weekly news conference he wants his team to enjoy being ranked No. 1 in the country and tied with Denver atop the NCHC.

But he added there’s still a long way for the program to go this season.

“It’s the next part of the process,” Sandelin said of this week’s NCHC road series at No. 8 St. Cloud State (4-2 overall, 0-0 NCHC). “You have a big emotional weekend that you get six points against a very good team, how do you follow that up? Our challenge is to come back with a 60-minute game.”

The Bulldogs (5-1-2, 2-0) head into the series healthy, minus sophomore defenseman Will Campion who has been ruled out for this weekend’s series.

Campion is practicing week with the team this week in a limited capacity. He’s expected to return on a full-time basis next week, Sandelin said.