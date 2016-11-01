Hot Sabres cool off Wild

Ryan O’Reilly also scored for the Sabres (4-3-2) and Robin Lehner had 27 saves as Buffalo became the first visiting team to win in Minnesota this season.

The Wild (6-3-1), who had shut out the Sabres in Buffalo last week, got a power-play goal from Mikael Granlund and 22 saves from goalie Devan Dubnyk, but fell to 4-1-0 at home.

Larsson, who was originally drafted by Minnesota and played one game for the Wild in the 2012-13 season, went to Buffalo in the 2013 trade that brought Jason Pominville to Minnesota. Crashing to the net, he took a pass from Brian Gionta that deflected off the blade of Granlund’s stick, then off the shaft of Larsson’s stick and into the Minnesota net. It was Larsson’s second goal of the season.

It took the Sabres three shots on goal, and a little less than four minutes, to do what nobody had done in a week — score a goal on Dubnyk. His career- and franchise- best shutout streak of more than three games came to an end early when O’Reilly got a loose puck in traffic at the top of the crease and was able to slide a low shot between the right post and Dubnyk’s skate. It was the fourth goal of the season for O’Reilly, but his first since Oct. 18.

Dubnyk’s shutout streak officially ended at 183:16.

The 1-0 advantage for the visitors held up through 20 minutes, with the Sabres holding a 9-6 lead in shots in the first period. The injury-riddled Buffalo lineup got a little thinner in the first period, when starting defenseman Zach Bogosian headed to the locker room and did not return due to a knee injury.

-- Wild F Zac Dalpe underwent successful surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee. Dalpe was hurt in Minnesota’s 4-0 win over Dallas on Saturday. He is expected to return to the lineup in 4-6 weeks.

Buffalo 1 0 1— 2

Minnesota 0 1 0— 1

First Period—1, Buffalo, O’Reilly 4 (unassisted) 3:16.

Second Period—2, Minnesota, Granlund 2 (Staal, Pominville) 17:31 (pp).

Third Period—3, Buffalo, Larsson 2 (Gionta) 13:34.

Shots on Goal—Buffalo 9-7-8—24. Minnesota 6-15-7—28.

Power-play opportunities—Buffalo 0 of 1. Minnesota 1 of 1.

Goalies—Buffalo Lehner 2-2-1 (28 shots-27 saves). Minnesota Dubnyk 5-1-1 (24-22).