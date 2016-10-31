After spending two weeks at No. 2, UMD (5-1-2 overall, 2-0 NCHC) currently holds the top spot in both of the major polls released Monday. It’s the first time that’s happened since Jan. 23, 2012.

The Bulldogs, who beat the Fighting Hawks 5-2 and 3-0 over the weekend, are a unanimous No. 1 in the USCHO.com poll after picking up all 50 first-place votes. UMD received 33 of 34 first-place votes in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll. North Dakota dropped to No. 3 in both polls.

The last time the Bulldogs were No. 1 in the USCHO poll, they held down the top spot for eight consecutive weeks between Dec. 5 and Jan. 30. UMD spent seven weeks in 2011-12 at No. 1 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll from Dec. 5-Jan. 23.

A sweep of Michigan Tech in Houghton, Mich., propelled UMD to No. 1 in both polls during the 2011-12 season. UMD slipped in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll following a tie and loss in Duluth to Michigan Tech. A split at Alaska-Anchorage dropped the Bulldogs from the top spot of the USCHO poll the following week.

“A long way to go down and it’s hard to stay there all year,” UMD coach Scott Sandelin said when asked Saturday night about the potential of being the new No. 1 team in the country. “More importantly, I’m really pleased that we started the league with a couple wins against a good hockey team.”

UMD senior wing Alex Iafallo recorded his first collegiate hat trick in Friday’s 5-2 win over North Dakota. Freshman goaltender Hunter Miska then made 30 saves on Saturday for his second collegiate shutout.

All three of the Bulldogs goals in Saturday’s 3-0 win came on special teams — one via the power play and two shorthanded.

“We’re letting it settle in,” UMD junior wing Karson Kuhlman of Esko said Saturday night after sweeping North Dakota. Kuhlman scored one of the shorthanded goals and assisted on another. “We have another big week next weekend with more league games coming up.”

The Bulldogs hit the road this week to play No. 8 St. Cloud State (4-2-0, 0-0) at 7:37 p.m. Friday and 7:07 p.m. Saturday in St. Cloud.

The NCHC currently holds down the top three spots in the USCHO poll with Denver ranked No. 2. The Pioneers received the other first-place vote in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll.