The Bulldogs (5-1-2 overall, 2-0 NCHC), who beat the Fighting Hawks 5-2 and 3-0 over the weekend, picked up all 50 first-place votes in the latest USCHO.com poll, which was released Monday. UMD was No. 2 the previous two weeks in the USCHO poll.

The last time the Bulldogs were No. 1 in the USCHO poll, they held down the top spot for eight consecutive weeks between Dec. 5 and Jan. 30. A sweep of Michigan Tech in Houghton, Mich., propelled UMD to No. 1 during the 2011-12 season. A tie and loss to the Huskies in late January in Duluth dropped the Bulldogs from the top spot.

“A long way to go down and it’s hard to stay there all year,” UMD coach Scott Sandelin said when asked Saturday night about the potential of being the new No. 1 team in the country. “More importantly, I’m really pleased that we started the league with a couple wins against a good hockey team.”

UMD senior wing Alex Iafallo recorded his first collegiate hat trick in Friday’s 5-2 win over North Dakota, which dropped to third in Monday’s USCHO poll. Freshman goaltender Hunter Miska then made 30 saves on Saturday for his second collegiate shutout.

All three of the Bulldogs goals in Saturday’s 3-0 win came on special teams — one via the power play and two shorthanded.

“We’re letting it settle in,” UMD junior wing Karson Kuhlman of Esko said Saturday night after sweeping North Dakota. Kuhlman scored one of the shorthanded goals and assisted on another. “We have another big week next weekend with more league games coming up.”

The Bulldogs hit the road this week to play No. 8 St. Cloud State (4-2-0, 0-0) at 7:37 p.m. Friday and 7:07 p.m. Saturday in St. Cloud.

The NCHC currently holds down the top three spots in the USCHO poll with Denver ranked No. 2. Nebraska-Omaha, Miami and Western Michigan all received votes this week, but are unranked.