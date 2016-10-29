College men's hockey: Local talent shines in UMD’s win

The sophomore forward from Hibbing earned himself a prime cut.

By scoring a goal and assisting on another, Johnson was a catalyst in the second-ranked Bulldogs’ heated 5-2 win over No. 1 North Dakota at Amsoil Arena.

UMD started three Northlanders in this NCHC clash, and they combined to produce four points. And while it might be a stretch to deem this one a locally made victory — New Yorker Alex Iafallo, after all, collected a hat trick — it was a productive showing for Bulldogs who played their high school hockey in Section 7.

Johnson padded his team-leading tally output two points. He set up the game’s first goal, which came on a power play Johnson set up by drawing a penalty, with a blast from the point that Iafallo redirected. And he doubled the Bulldogs’ lead 5:48 into the second period when he carried the puck behind the net and deftly flipped it off North Dakota goalie Cam Johnson.

Adam Johnson chided himself for holding onto the puck too long, but it was hard to argue with the end result — a highlight-worthy goal and a 2-0 cushion.

Neal Pionk, a sophomore defenseman from Hermantown, stemmed the tide in the third with his fourth goal of the season. The Fighting Hawks had climbed to within 3-2 and were threatening more damage before Pionk made it a two-goal game 8:32 into the period on another power play.

Hockey fans love to lament the dreaded two-goal lead. Not Johnson.

“I’ll take a two-goal lead over a one-goal lead anytime,” he said.

Junior Karson Kuhlman of Esko assisted on Johnson’s goal. Teammate Dominic Toninato, who starred at Duluth East, finished plus-2 and totaled four shots.

“I think the Duluth area has done a great job producing high-level hockey talent,” Pionk said.

Who could argue on this night?

Johnson (nine points), Pionk (eight) and Kuhlman (five) all reside among UMD’s top six scorers.

Before they played together with Sioux City in the United States Hockey League, Johnson and Pionk were Elite League teammates in high school. They endured some prep battles against each other as well, with Johnson admitting that Pionk’s Hawks typically held the upper hand.

Friday, they helped the Bulldogs defeat North Dakota for just the second time in eight attempts at Amsoil.

Things looked precarious after the Fighting Hawks scored back-to-back goals in the second. But UMD avoided letting things snowball further. Pionk’s goal rocked an announced crowd of 6,393, though that number might have been on the generous side — unless several hundred fans came dressed as empty seats.

“That was huge; it gave us some breathing room,” Johnson said of Pionk’s through-traffic goal.

Aside from UMD’s contingent of local products, North Dakota also started former Duluth East standout Trevor Olson, a junior forward. Olson knows a thing or two about success in this building, having helped the Greyhounds win a pair of Section 7AA titles here. All told, 33 percent of Friday’s starters built their games in Northeastern Minnesota.

“It shows that we produce a lot of good hockey players around here,” Johnson said. “All the guys we have playing in college, it’s good for hockey in the area.”

It certainly was good for UMD on Friday.