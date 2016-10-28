College men's hockey: No. 2 UMD beats No. 1 North Dakota

Game 2 of the weekend series is at 7:07 p.m. Saturday in Duluth.

Sophomore center Adam Johnson, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer, set up Iafallo’s first goal of the night to give his team a 1-0 lead less than six minutes into the game. Johnson, of Hibbing, forced Hawks senior captain and defenseman Gage Ausmus to take a hooking penalty, then from the point one-timed a shot that Iafallo was able to redirect.

Johnson put the Bulldogs up 2-0 at about the same time of the second period. From behind the Fighting Hawks’ net, he bounced the puck in off the skate of sprawled out North Dakota goaltender Cam Johnson.

Both of Johnson's goals required a video review to verify the puck did indeed cross the goal line with his first shot being so hard and fast for the naked eye and the second shot being so improbable.

Iafallo, whose third goal came into an empty net, gave the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead seven minutes into the second period by finishing off a cross-ice pass from freshman wing Joey Anderson, who now has seven assists in seven games this season.

The Fighting Hawks began to climb back late in the second, however, taking advantage of a pair of UMD mistakes.

Sophomore center Rhett Gardner put the Hawks on the board by staking out space in front of the UMD crease during a power play to finish off an easy rebound. With under a minute to play, sophomore wing Shane Gersich was gifted a clean breakaway after UMD senior defenseman Willie Raskob whiffed on a puck at center ice.

Bulldogs sophomore defenseman Neal Pionk squashed the Hawks' rally in the third period with a bomb from the left point during a power play to put the Bulldogs up 4-2.