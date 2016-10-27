Minnesota Duluth coach Scott Sandelin, whose Bulldogs are ranked No. 2, could care less. The same goes for North Dakota coach Brad Berry, whose Fighting Hawks are a unanimous No. 1.

Neither coach is concerned about how high their team is ranked in late October. That kind of fretting is for February and March.

What matters most to the former North Dakota teammates this weekend are the six conference points up for grabs when the No. 2 Bulldogs and No. 1 Fighting Hawks meet at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Amsoil Arena.

It’s the first weekend of NCHC play in 2016-17 and the Hawks have a regular-season title to defend while the Bulldogs are hoping this is the year they do more than just battle for a home playoff series.

“You’ll probably hear it from Scott Sandelin, we really don’t get into rankings stuff,” Berry said. “That’s stuff we don’t touch at all. More importantly it’s the NCHC.”

“It’s points. We’re playing for points. Polls mean nothing,” said Sandelin who played three seasons with Berry in Grand Forks from 1983-1986. “It’s great for all you guys to get all hyped up. People should be excited, but every time you play North Dakota, they’re a good team. It’s a good series. This is about points and starting off the league the right way.”

The Bulldogs’ early NCHC results have been a mixed bag in the conference’s previous three seasons.

UMD struggled in its first and third seasons, starting 3-5 in 2013-14 and going winless in its first four conference games a year ago. Two years ago, UMD started 7-3 to put itself atop the league at the holiday break, only to go 5-6-3 in the second half.

The result has been a trio of mid-pack finishes in the eight-team league. UMD tied for fourth in 2013-14, slipped to fifth in 2014-15 and was alone in fourth a year ago.

Yet, the Bulldogs have been one of the NCAA’s final eight teams standing each of the past two seasons.

“The good teams in our conference don’t lose often,” UMD senior defenseman Carson Soucy said. “They are going to have a good start and they’re going to finish all the way through. If we dig ourselves a hole early, it’s going to be tough to come back from it. The start is very important.”

While the Bulldogs have been stuck in the middle of the NCHC pack in the league’s first three seasons, North Dakota has defied the odds so far by not just surviving the grind of the NCHC, but thriving in it.

After finishing second to St. Cloud State during the NCHC’s inaugural season, the Hawks have won back-to-back Penrose Cups as regular-season champions. They’ve parlayed those top-two finishes into three trips to the NCAA Frozen Four. Last season culminated with a national championship.

“We don’t like to look forward to the national tournament,” Hawks junior forward and Duluth native Trevor Olson said of his team’s NCHC success. “We like to worry about our conference games. Usually with the NCHC being so competitive, those wins will bring us into the national tournament at the end of the year.”

Every other team except North Dakota has spent at least one season in the bottom half of the league, like St. Cloud State in 2014-15 when it finished sixth. That came a year after winning the inaugural league title and a year before tying for second.

Nebraska-Omaha finished third the first two seasons before slipping to sixth last year; Denver has jumped from sixth, to fourth, to a tie for second; and Miami has finished all over the board in eighth, sixth and fifth.

Western Michigan and Colorado College have struggled to climb out of the bottom of the NCHC, though the Broncos did manage a tie for fourth with UMD in 2013-14.

“It’s not getting ahead of yourself,” Berry said of how to tackle NCHC play. “What you have to do is break it down into each game. Friday is the first game. You can’t get mired in the future because it will overwhelm you. You have to make sure to prepare the best you can for the first game and then after that, you go to the next game.”

While Berry doesn’t like to get “mired in the future” he is well aware of what awaits his team following their weekend in Duluth. The Hawks take a break from conference play next weekend to play at Minnesota, but then must play the two teams that were breathing down their necks a year ago. Denver comes to Grand Forks on Nov. 11-12 and then North Dakota is at St. Cloud the following weekend.

The Bulldogs head to St. Cloud next week in what will be the Huskies’ NCHC opening series, and the last thing UMD wants is to be tied at the bottom of the league standings.

“We know that it’s not easy, that second half,” Soucy said. “No matter how good you are playing, it’s tough to win a lot of those games because the level of competition is so high. You can have a great second half and still not be able to build back what you lost in the first half.”

North Dakota at Minnesota Duluth

What: NCHC opener

When: 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Amsoil Arena

TV: Fox Sports North/Fox College Sports today; My9 Saturday

Radio: WWAX-FM 92.1

Internet: http://921thefan.com (audio); http://nchc.tv/ (video)

Twitter: @mattwellens