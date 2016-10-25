Wild blank Bruins in rout

With the Bruins playing emergency goaltender Malcolm Subban because of injuries to Tuukka Rask and Anton Khudobin, the Wild (4-2-1) poured three goals past Subban and one past Zane McIntyre on nine shots in the middle period.

Defenseman Ryan Suter and Jason Zucker also scored in the second and Jason Pominville scored in the third. Zucker posted two assists, Joel Eriksson Ek three and Suter one as the Wild, 8-2-0 all-time at TD Garden, made it 1-1-1 on their current three-game road trip.

Dubnyk, who came in 0-5 with a 5.20 goals-against average against the Bruins in his career, wasn’t severely tested in pitching his 20th career shutout. He raised his season record to 3-1-1.

Subban, a first-round draft pick in 2012, yielded three goals on 16 shots and has now allowed six goals on 22 shots in two NHL starts — the other one in 2014. He was 0-3-1 with a 4.50 goals-against average with Providence this season, getting pulled in two of his four AHL starts.

McIntyre made his NHL debut for Boston (3-3-0) and saved 15 of the 17 shots he faced.

The Wild wrap up their four-game trip at Buffalo on Thursday.

Minnesota 0 4 1— 5

Boston 0 0 0— 0

First Period—No scoring.

Second Period—1, Minnesota, Coyle 3 (Niederreiter, Staal) 5:07. 2, Minnesota, Stewart 2 (Eriksson Ek, Zucker) 5:19. 3, Minnesota, Suter 2 (Dumba, Granlund) 10:36 (pp). 4, Minnesota, Zucker 1 (Suter, Eriksson Ek) 16:39.

Third Period—5, Minnesota, Pominville 2 (Eriksson Ek, Zucker) 15:12.

Shots on Goal—Minnesota 8-14-11—33. Boston 5-13-9—27.

Power-play opportunities—Minnesota 1 of 4. Boston 0 of 3.

Goalies—Minnesota Dubnyk 3-1-1 (27 shots-27 saves). Boston Subban 0-1-0 (16-13), McIntyre 0-0-0 (17-15).

A—17,565 (17,565). T—2:32.