    Bulldog Hockey Blog: Amsoil Arena plays host to No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup this weekend, UMD women jump to No. 3

    By Matt Wellens Today at 12:03 p.m.

    Despite a home exhibition loss to the U.S. National Team Development Program Under-18 squad on Saturday, Minnesota Duluth held down the No. 2 spot in the latest USCHO.com Division I men’s poll released on Monday, setting the stage for a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup this weekend at Amsoil Arena when the Bulldogs host top-ranked North Dakota to open NCHC play at 7:07 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Read more.

    Matt Wellens

    College hockey reporter for the Duluth News Tribune covering the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs men's and women's teams, as well as the NCAA Division III programs at St. Scholastica and Wisconsin-Superior.

    mwellens@duluthnews.com
    (218) 723-5317
