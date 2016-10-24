Despite a home exhibition loss to the U.S. National Team Development Program Under-18 squad on Saturday, Minnesota Duluth held down the No. 2 spot in the latest USCHO.com Division I men’s poll released on Monday, setting the stage for a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup this weekend at Amsoil Arena when the Bulldogs host top-ranked North Dakota to open NCHC play at 7:07 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Read more.