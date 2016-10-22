Devils’ Hall scores in OT to sink Wild

Center Adam Henrique drew two defenders to him and slid the puck to Hall, who beat goaltender Devan Dubnyk for the winner.

Devils goaltender Cory Schneider made 28 saves, including many crucial stops in the final two periods to keep the Devils within a goal.

Right wing P.A. Parenteau scored midway through the third period to pull the Devils into a 1-1 tie and help force overtime.

Left wing Joel Eriksson Ek scored in his NHL debut for the Wild and Dubnyk stopped 30 shots.

After generating just three shots during a lackluster first period, the Wild put 18 shots on net during the second period and one found the back of the net.

Eriksson Ek’s first NHL goal was a soft one, but it put the Wild ahead 1-0 just a minute into the second period. Left wing Jason Zucker fired a long shot from the left-wing boards that fluttered into and out of Schneider’s catching glove. Eriksson Ek chipped the loose puck over a fallen Schneider to break the scoreless tie.

After a first period devoid of dangerous chances, both teams had breakaways.

Devils left wing Beau Bennett was denied by Dubnyk on his chance while Wild center Eric Staal’s bid to put his team ahead 2-0 was stymied by Schneider’s blocker. Left wing Mikael Granlund also had a great chance after turning defenseman Damon Severson inside-out, but Schneider snared the wrist shot with his glove.

Parenteau’s second goal of the season came with 8:04 remaining and seemed to surprise him. He unleashed a slap shot off the rush that deflected off the post and past Dubnyk, resulting in a delayed celebration from Parenteau.

New Jersey 2, Minnesota 1, 1OT

Minnesota 0 1 0 0— 1

New Jersey 0 0 1 1— 2

First Period—Penalties—Cammalleri, NJ (Cross checking), 8:56; Brodin, MIN (High sticking), 13:28; Quincey, NJ (High sticking), 15:30; Niederreiter, MIN (High sticking), 18:25.

Second Period—1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 1 (Zucker) 1:00. Penalties—Quincey, NJ (Tripping), 14:27.

Third Period—2, New Jersey, Parenteau 2 (Cammalleri, Zajac) 11:56. Penalties—Staal, MIN (Slashing), 14:07.

Overtime—3, New Jersey, Hall 3 (Henrique) 0:29.

Shots on Goal—Minnesota 3-18-8-0—29. New Jersey 9-11-11-1—32.

Power-play opportunities—Minnesota 0 of 3. New Jersey 0 of 3.

Goalies—Minnesota Dubnyk 2-1-1 (32 shots-30 saves). New Jersey Schneider 2-2-1 (29-28).

A—16,514 (17,625). T—2:36. Referees—Kendrick Nicholson, Steve Kozari. Linesmen—Scott Cherrey, Greg Devorski.