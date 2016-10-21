College women's hockey: UMD edges Bemidji State

Mrazova, the Czech Republic national team player known as ‘Katka’ who missed all of last season due to a knee injury, gave UMD a 1-0 lead early in the second period with an assist from junior forward Maria Lindh. Mrazova then picked up the game-winner 4:08 into the third period with assists from senior forwards Lara Stalder and Ashleigh Brykaliuk. It was Mrazova’s third goal of the year and the 13th point of the season for Stalder, who continues to lead the nation in scoring.

Senior defenseman Madison Hutchinson scored the Beavers’ lone goal midway through the second period with an assist from sophomore forward Sylvia Marolt to tie the game at 1-1. It was Hutchinson’s third goal of the year.

Bulldogs sophomore goalie Maddie Rooney stopped the other 20 shots thrown her way by Bemidji State (4-3 overall, 2-3 WCHA), which returns to Amsoil Arena to play the Bulldogs (4-2-1, 3-2) at 4 p.m. today to wrap up the weekend series.

Bemidji State 0-1-0—1

Minn. Duluth. 0-1-1—2

First period — No scoring.

Second period — 1. UMD, Katerina Mrazova 2 (Maria Lindh), 1:13; 2. BSU, Madison Hutchinson 3 (Sylvia Marolt), 9:57.

Third period — 3. UMD, Mrazova 3 (Lara Stalder, Ashleigh Brykaliuk), 4:08.

Saves — Brittni Mowat, BSU, 17-13-9—39; Maddie Rooney, UMD, 9-5-6—20.