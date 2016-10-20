Where: Amsoil Arena

Records: Bemidji State is 4-2 overall, 2-2 in WCHA; UMD is 3-2-1, 2-2.

Rankings: Bemidji State is No. 10 in the USCHO.com poll; the Bulldogs are No. 4.

Series: The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 64-12-5 after sweeping the Beavers in Bemidji in the first round of the WCHA playoffs last season 5-1 and 2-1 (OT).

Coaches: Jim Scanlan, in his third season at Bemidji State, is 47-30-4; Maura Crowell, in her second season at UMD, is 18-23-2 and 41-30-6 for her career.

Internet: http://nchc.tv/umd

Twitter: @UMDWHOCKEY

Bemidji State update: The Beavers have split their first two WCHA series of the season, winning and losing at home against Ohio State last week after winning and losing at home to Minnesota two weeks ago in Bemidji. The Beavers are led by senior and All-WCHA goaltender Brittni Mowat, who has a career 1.91 goals against average and .934 save percentage. She made the league’s all-rookie team as a freshman, the first team as a sophomore and second team a year ago. She’s started five of the Beavers’ six games thus far and has compiled a .935 save percentage, 1.61 GAA and 3-2 record. She shut out the Gophers two weeks ago by making 31 saves in a 2-0 win. A year ago Mowat led the Beavers to their first regular season sweep of the Bulldogs in team history, scoring two shutouts in the process while giving up just three goals in the other two games. In the postseason, UMD put up five goals on Mowat in Game 1 and then prevailed 2-1 in overtime the next night to sweep and oust the Beavers. Bemidji State is without its top three scorers from last year. Sophomore Emily Bergland is leading the way six games in with four goals and four assists. Junior forward Reilly Fawcett of Proctor has a goal and two assists so far.

UMD update: The Bulldogs are coming off two heartbreaking road losses a week ago in Minneapolis to the rival Minnesota Golden Gophers. UMD lost both nights by a goal and led 2-1 going into the third period on Saturday before giving up a goal early in the third and then another in overtime. Sophomore goaltender Maddie Rooney made 74 saves in the two games combined, including 42 in the OT loss. After finishing her freshman season with a mediocre .899 save percentage and 3.18 GAA, Rooney is off to a good start this season with a 2.12 GAA and .932 save percentage. Those numbers put her just behind Mowat in the middle of the pack of WCHA goaltending. The Bulldogs lead the league in scoring offense six games in averaging 3.67 goals per game. It helps the Bulldogs power play — which was a dismal 13.9 percent last year — ranks second in the league at 23.3 percent and that UMD possess three of the league’s leading scorers in senior wing Lara Stalder, senior wing Ashleigh Brykaliuk and senior center Katherine McGovern, who all happen to make up UMD’s top line. Stalder is atop the league all by her lonesome with six goals and six assists for 12 points. Brykaliuk (five goals, three assists) and McGovern (three goals, five assists) are in a five-way tie for second with eight points. This weekend is UMD’s third home series in four weeks. Starting with a trip next week to Ohio State, UMD is on the road for five of their final six series before the holiday break.

Quote: “It’s another goalie. We know she’s good, we have to respect her, but we also can't fear her. We can score. We know that and she probably knows that too. We have to put pressure on her, create rebounds, create goals and that’s the key, not to worry too much about it.” — Stalder on Mowat