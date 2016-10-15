Wild game a temporary respite from cancer battle

After being diagnosed with an incurable form of cancer on the day before Christmas two years ago, and fighting the past 22 months, Rich said the only thing he expected was the night would be special.

“We are just going to enjoy it and have a good time,” the Hastings resident said.

Rich attended the game with daughters Chelsea and Sarah and his grandson, Dawson.

The tickets to the home opener were paid for by a GoFundMe.com page set up by Chelsea’s good friend Carsyn Juelsgaard. The fundraiser aimed to raise $400. It had raised $780 as of Friday night.

“It shows how many lives my father has touched that people were so willing to give,” Chelsea said. “I feel like it’ll help us to get out of the house for a little bit.

“Dawson has never been to a game before, so he’s excited to go with Grandpa Chuck.”

While it was Dawson’s first Wild game, it might be one of Chuck’s last.

Rich, 54, said after “keeping it at bay for almost two years” the aggressive form cancer has started to rapidly spread.

“Hopefully we will be able to keep it down a little longer,” he said. “Not ready to give up yet.”

In the meantime, the family intended to try to enjoy the game.

“(Carsyn) knew we were big Wild fans and that we wanted to take Dawson to his first game together,” Chelsea said. “I feel like it’s almost passing down a tradition. That was always kind of our thing. It feels like that game will be the start of a new tradition.”

Rich said that although his cancer has spread, he’s continuing to stay positive.

“You have to be positive,” he said. “I think attitude is the biggest the thing. I can’t overstate that enough. It’s about if I want to give up or if I want to stay. I want to stay. That is the way I’m approaching this thing no matter how bad it gets.”

As for the game, Rich said his favorite player is Mikael Granlund, and he hoped the crafty left winger would score. He didn’t but the Wild rallied to win 4-3.

Rich said the most important aspect was the memories that will live on after he’s gone.

“I know I’m going to remember it,” Rich said. “Hopefully it’s something (Dawson) can carry on for the rest of his life.”