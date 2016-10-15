College men's hockey: UMD switches goalies again, falls to Notre Dame
The goaltending carousel continued for Minnesota Duluth tonight and, this time, it was Hunter Shepard’s turn in net.
The true freshman from Cohasset and Grand Rapids High School became the third starting goalie for the Bulldogs in six games this season. He made 35 saves in fourth-ranked UMD’s 3-1 loss to No. 5 Notre Dame in front of 6,014 fans in the nonconference series finale at Amsoil Arena.
The Fighting Irish (3-1) scored twice in the opening six minutes of the third period to hand the Bulldogs (3-1-2) their first loss of the season. Junior defenseman Jordan Gross scored the go-ahead goal 5:01 into the period and sophomore wing Dylan Malmquist beat Shepard 55 seconds later.
Both teams scored in the second period with sophomore center Adam Johnson of Hibbing giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead with his fourth goal of the season 1:53 into the period. Notre Dame sophomore wing Andrew Oglevie tied the game at 15:22 of the second.