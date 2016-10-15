The true freshman from Cohasset and Grand Rapids High School became the third starting goalie for the Bulldogs in six games this season. He made 35 saves in fourth-ranked UMD’s 3-1 loss to No. 5 Notre Dame in front of 6,014 fans in the nonconference series finale at Amsoil Arena.

The Fighting Irish (3-1) scored twice in the opening six minutes of the third period to hand the Bulldogs (3-1-2) their first loss of the season. Junior defenseman Jordan Gross scored the go-ahead goal 5:01 into the period and sophomore wing Dylan Malmquist beat Shepard 55 seconds later.

Both teams scored in the second period with sophomore center Adam Johnson of Hibbing giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead with his fourth goal of the season 1:53 into the period. Notre Dame sophomore wing Andrew Oglevie tied the game at 15:22 of the second.