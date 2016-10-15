UMD senior wing Lara Stalder scored both goals for the Bulldogs (3-2-1 overall, 2-2 WCHA) in the first period, while sophomore goaltender Maddie Rooney totaled 42 saves, including 18 in the opening period and 14 in the third.

Stalder, who has six goals this season, almost had a hat trick for the second consecutive weekend via a breakaway off a turnover by the Gophers (5-1, 3-1) in the second period, but she was checked by Minnesota senior defenseman Lee Stecklein, who gave up the puck, to save the goal.

UMD failed to convert on all five of its power-play attempts. UMD even had a power play to close regulation and open overtime, but failed to score.

Potomak’s game-winner was set up by junior forward Kelly Pannek and senior forward Kate Schipper with just over a minute to play in the 5-minute overtime period. Pannek had tied the game at 2-2 early in the third to force overtime. Pannek’s goal and junior forward Cara Piazza’s first-period tally both came on power plays.

Potomak scored the game-winner 13:20 into the third period of Friday’s 4-3 win for the Gophers.

The Bulldogs return home next weekend to host Bemidji State on Friday and Saturday at Amsoil Arena.

Minnesota Duluth 2-0-0-0—2

Minnesota 1-0-1-1—3

First period — 1. UMD, Lara Stalder 5, 3:55; 2. Minn, Cara Piazza 2 (Kate Schipper, Sydney Baldwin), 7:21 (pp); 3. UMD, Stalder 6 (Katherine McGovern), 8:11.

Second period — No scoring.

Third period — 4. Minn, Kelly Pannek 1 (Megan Wolfe, Lee Stecklein), 2:08 (pp).

Overtime — 5. Minn, Sarah Potomak 4 (Pannek, Schipper), 3:57.

Saves — Maddie Rooney, UMD, 18-8-14-2—42; Sidney Peters, Minn, 4-2-6-3—15.