    College men's hockey: Johnson sparks fourth-ranked UMD past No. 5 Notre Dame

    By Matt Wellens Today at 9:46 p.m.

    The center position seems to be working out just fine for Minnesota Duluth sophomore Adam Johnson.

    The wing-turned-center from Hibbing scored twice Friday to lead the No. 4-ranked Bulldogs over No. 5 Notre Dame 4-3 in nonconference play in front of 5,526 fans at Amsoil Arena.

    Johnson played wing all of last year as a freshman, but with junior center Avery Peterson of Grand Rapids ineligible due to NCAA transfer rules until mid-December, the Bulldogs moved Johnson to the middle to fill out the lineup.

    Johnson, who even played defense at Hibbing-Chisholm when necessary, has three goals and three assists in five games after posting six goals and 12 assists as a freshman.

    The Bulldogs and Irish each scored three goals in a crazy opening 20 minutes.

    Two of Notre Dame’s three goals came on power plays and all three Irish goal-scorers took advantage of a lax defensive effort by UMD to get clean looks at redshirt freshman goaltender Nick Deery.

    The Bulldogs' three first-period goals were all of the highlight-reel variety. Senior wing Alex Iafallo made a move around an Irish block and Johnson juked Irish junior goalie Cal Peterson for their goals. Meanwhile, a screen by senior center and captain Dominic Toninato of Duluth paved the way for a blast by senior defenseman Willie Raskob to get through.

    Johnson had the lone goal in the second period, poking the puck across the goal line after a blast by senior defenseman Dan Molenaar trickled through Peterson.

    Notes: Freshman wing Riley Tufte made his Bulldogs debut Friday after missing the first four games with a wrist injury. … Friday’s game was delayed 12 minutes at the start due to a lighting malfunction after pregame introductions.

