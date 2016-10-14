The wing-turned-center from Hibbing scored twice Friday to lead the No. 4-ranked Bulldogs over No. 5 Notre Dame 4-3 in nonconference play in front of 5,526 fans at Amsoil Arena.

Johnson played wing all of last year as a freshman, but with junior center Avery Peterson of Grand Rapids ineligible due to NCAA transfer rules until mid-December, the Bulldogs moved Johnson to the middle to fill out the lineup.

Johnson, who even played defense at Hibbing-Chisholm when necessary, has three goals and three assists in five games after posting six goals and 12 assists as a freshman.

The Bulldogs and Irish each scored three goals in a crazy opening 20 minutes.

Two of Notre Dame’s three goals came on power plays and all three Irish goal-scorers took advantage of a lax defensive effort by UMD to get clean looks at redshirt freshman goaltender Nick Deery.

The Bulldogs' three first-period goals were all of the highlight-reel variety. Senior wing Alex Iafallo made a move around an Irish block and Johnson juked Irish junior goalie Cal Peterson for their goals. Meanwhile, a screen by senior center and captain Dominic Toninato of Duluth paved the way for a blast by senior defenseman Willie Raskob to get through.

Johnson had the lone goal in the second period, poking the puck across the goal line after a blast by senior defenseman Dan Molenaar trickled through Peterson.

Notes: Freshman wing Riley Tufte made his Bulldogs debut Friday after missing the first four games with a wrist injury. … Friday’s game was delayed 12 minutes at the start due to a lighting malfunction after pregame introductions.