UMD men's hockey statistics
4 Games (2-0-2)
Scoring
Player G A Pts
Neal Pionk 3 3 6
Kyle Osterberg 3 1 4
Adam Johnson 1 3 4
Karson Kuhlman 1 3 4
Alex Iafallo 1 2 3
Billy Exell 1 1 2
Brenden Kotyk 1 1 2
Parker Mackay 1 1 2
Willie Raskob 1 1 2
Blake Young 1 1 2
Joey Anderson 0 2 2
Jared Thomas 0 2 2
Jade Miller 1 0 1
Nick McCormack 0 1 1
Hunter Miska 0 1 1
Dan Molenaar 0 1 1
Carson Soucy 0 1 1
Sammy Spurrell 0 1 1
Dominic Toninato 0 1 1
Nick Wolff 0 1 1
Totals 15 28 43
Goaltending
Player Save% GAA
Nick Deery .974 0.63
Hunter Miska .877 2.73
Penalties — Carson Soucy 5-10; Alex Iafallo 3-6; Brenden Kotyk 3-6; Jarod Hilderman 2-4; Kyle Osterberg 2-4; Jared Thomas 2-4; Will Campion 1-2; Billy Exell 1-2; Jade Miller 1-2; Dan Molenaar 1-2; Neal Pionk 1-2; Sammy Spurrell 1-2.
Special teams — power play 7-29 (.241); penalty kill 4-21 (.190).