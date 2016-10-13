Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    UMD men's hockey statistics

    By News Tribune on Oct 13, 2016 at 11:40 p.m.

    UMD men’s hockey statistics

    4 Games (2-0-2)

    Scoring

    Player G A Pts

    Neal Pionk 3 3 6

    Kyle Osterberg 3 1 4

    Adam Johnson 1 3 4

    Karson Kuhlman 1 3 4

    Alex Iafallo 1 2 3

    Billy Exell 1 1 2

    Brenden Kotyk 1 1 2

    Parker Mackay 1 1 2

    Willie Raskob 1 1 2

    Blake Young 1 1 2

    Joey Anderson 0 2 2

    Jared Thomas 0 2 2

    Jade Miller 1 0 1

    Nick McCormack 0 1 1

    Hunter Miska 0 1 1

    Dan Molenaar 0 1 1

    Carson Soucy 0 1 1

    Sammy Spurrell 0 1 1

    Dominic Toninato 0 1 1

    Nick Wolff 0 1 1

    Totals 15 28 43

    Goaltending

    Player Save% GAA

    Nick Deery .974 0.63

    Hunter Miska .877 2.73

    Penalties — Carson Soucy 5-10; Alex Iafallo 3-6; Brenden Kotyk 3-6; Jarod Hilderman 2-4; Kyle Osterberg 2-4; Jared Thomas 2-4; Will Campion 1-2; Billy Exell 1-2; Jade Miller 1-2; Dan Molenaar 1-2; Neal Pionk 1-2; Sammy Spurrell 1-2.

    Special teams — power play 7-29 (.241); penalty kill 4-21 (.190).

    Explore related topics:sportshockeybulldogs
    Advertisement
    randomness