UMD women's hockey statistics
4 Games (3-0-1)
Scoring
Player G A Pts
Lara Stalder 4 5 9
Ashleigh Brykaliuk 4 3 7
Katherine McGovern 3 3 6
Katerina Mrazova 1 4 5
Sidney Morin 0 5 5
Sydney Brodt 0 3 3
Jalyn Elmes 1 1 2
Brooklynn Schugel 1 1 2
Linnea Hedin 0 2 2
Demi Crossman 1 0 1
Catherine Daoust 1 0 1
Jessica Healey 1 0 1
Lynn Astrup 0 1 1
Totals 17 28 45
Goaltending
Player Save% GAA
Maddie Rooney .945 1.47
Penalties — Demi Crossman 3-6; Lynn Astrup 2-4; Jalyn Elmes 2-4; Jessica Healey 2-4; Katerina Mrazova 2-4; Brooklyn Schugel 2-4; Sydney Brodt 1-2; Maria Lindh 1-2; Michelle Lowenhielm 1-2; Morgan Morse 1-2; Lauren Niska 1-2.
Special teams — power play 5-19 (.263); penalty kill 4-16 (.250).