    UMD women's hockey statistics

    By News Tribune on Oct 13, 2016 at 11:39 p.m.

    4 Games (3-0-1)

    Scoring

    Player G A Pts

    Lara Stalder 4 5 9

    Ashleigh Brykaliuk 4 3 7

    Katherine McGovern 3 3 6

    Katerina Mrazova 1 4 5

    Sidney Morin 0 5 5

    Sydney Brodt 0 3 3

    Jalyn Elmes 1 1 2

    Brooklynn Schugel 1 1 2

    Linnea Hedin 0 2 2

    Demi Crossman 1 0 1

    Catherine Daoust 1 0 1

    Jessica Healey 1 0 1

    Lynn Astrup 0 1 1

    Totals 17 28 45

    Goaltending

    Player Save% GAA

    Maddie Rooney .945 1.47

    Penalties — Demi Crossman 3-6; Lynn Astrup 2-4; Jalyn Elmes 2-4; Jessica Healey 2-4; Katerina Mrazova 2-4; Brooklyn Schugel 2-4; Sydney Brodt 1-2; Maria Lindh 1-2; Michelle Lowenhielm 1-2; Morgan Morse 1-2; Lauren Niska 1-2.

    Special teams — power play 5-19 (.263); penalty kill 4-16 (.250).

