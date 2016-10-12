Wild set to begin season

ST. LOUIS — When Bruce Boudreau was hired as the Minnesota Wild’s head coach in May, the numbers told the story, and it was an interesting one: eight division titles in 10 seasons as a head coach; more than 200 victories with two different franchises; a 1-7 record in postseason Game 7s.

Since training camp started last month, the narrative has changed somewhat because of Boudreau’s outsized personality, which has endeared him to the media but sometimes confused his players.

“Sometimes I’ll joke around and they’ll look at me like I’ve got two heads and go, ‘What am I supposed to do here?’ ” Boudreau said. “It takes a little bit of time.”

What remains a mystery for Minnesota players and fans is why Boudreau, something of a washout as an NHL player, has been such a successful NHL head coach.

Whatever it is, the Wild are counting on Boudreau to be the difference-maker for a team that hasn’t advanced past Round 2 of the playoffs since 2003. They start the 2016-17 season today against the Blues in St. Louis with largely the same team that lost in the first round of the playoffs last season.

The Wild signed top-line center Eric Staal and brought back veteran enforcer Chris Stewart, but make no mistake, the biggest move of the offseason was signing Boudreau, 61, to a four-year deal worth more than $11 million.

“It’s been successful for me wherever I’ve gone, so I don’t know why it wouldn’t be successful here,” Boudreau said.

The Wild had Boudreau in their sights after firing Mike Yeo on the heels of an eight-game losing streak midway through last season, and were ecstatic when Anaheim fired him after the Ducks lost Game 7 of their first-round playoff series against Nashville, 2-1.

Anaheim had just won the Pacific Division for the fourth straight time, twice winning the Western Conference. The previous year, the Ducks lost to Chicago in seven games in the conference finals.

In all, Boudreau’s teams have won five playoff series, but if the Wild advance to the Stanley Cup Final, it will be a first for coach and team.

He said today’s opener will be “a great test.” The Blues knocked defending Stanley Cup champion Chicago out of the playoffs last season.

“If we have some success, it’ll gain their confidence,” he said.

MOTIVATOR

Confidence is in short supply in Minnesota, where the Wild have been unable to get out of their own way the past few years, not quite good enough to contend for a Stanley Cup, not quite bad enough to justify blowing the whole thing up and starting over.

Enter Boudreau.

The 61-year-old coach brings an impressive resume, to say the least.

After years of coaching success in the minors, Boudreau got to 400 wins faster than any coach in NHL history.

“I never knew that,” Wild defenseman Matt Dumba said shortly after Boudreau was hired. “That’s pretty damn cool.”

Boudreau is also a part of a select club of NHL coaches who have won 200 games with two teams. He has done it with the Washington Capitals and the Anaheim Ducks. “And hopefully at least 200 more here,” Dumba said.

What is the secret to Boudreau’s success? His system works.

“I keep things really simple. I don’t have fancy words or phrases to the players on how the communication goes. It’s pretty straightforward, black-and-white kind of conversations. They get what I’m talking about pretty early on in the season, and then it’s working on it on a continual basis.”

So what the heck makes it so successful?

“He just gets the most out of the players,” said longtime Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom, who started his career under Boudreau with the Washington Capitals in 2007.

At the time, Backstrom was a 19-year-old from Sweden playing hockey in North America for the first time. He has since piled up 642 points in 652 games.

“He believed in me,” Backstrom said. “I’m not sure where I’d be if he didn’t give me my start. He talked to me a lot, too, and that was important, especially as a young player.”

That’s the thing Wild right winger Charlie Coyle noticed about Boudreau right away.

“He really focused on getting to know me, how I am as a person, how I am as a player,” Coyle said. “That was a good start. Just a different approach than what I’ve seen from other coaches. He really wants to get to know guys so he knows how to coach them the right way, to get us motivated when need be. … It felt right.”

The comfort level has grown as training camp progressed. Players seem to gravitate to Boudreau, who can keep things light with a sense of humor, recalling the tenure of the Wild’s first coach, Hall of Fame player and coach Jacques Lemaire.

Recently asked to describe the state of the roster, Boudreau said, “The Dixie Chicks had an album called, ‘Wide Open Spaces.’ ”

But he also isn’t afraid to tell it like it is. During his introduction at Xcel Energy Center, Boudreau the coach confessed that he probably would have cut Boudreau the player.

Backstrom remembers that part, as well.

“He was honest,” he said. “He was also a great motivator and got us fired up before every game. That’s why he’s so successful.”

PHILOSOPHY

Boudreau’s success, however, goes deeper than being a great motivator.

“His systems are pretty simple,” Backstrom said. “He wanted us to be aggressive with the puck no matter what.”

That much was made clear in his first few weeks with the Wild. Where Yeo stressed responsibility with the puck, Boudreau wants his team to attack — to get the puck and move up ice. On the second day of camp, he installed new breakouts through the neutral zone and has made them a priority since, evidence that he wants his team to play with speed.

He also wants the Wild to be physical, unafraid to take or dish out a hit, willing to win one-on-one battles and fight a net-front presence on the power play.

Zach Parise noticed right away that physical play was going to be a big part of Boudreau’s system. Even practices, he said, had the intensity of a game.

“You have to make plays under pressure, with guys back-checking,” he said. “If our practices continue to be like that, it’s going to benefit us in the game.”

That’s a style to which the Wild were unaccustomed, but Stewart, who played for Boudreau last season in Anaheim, knows the coach won’t accept that as an excuse.

“I feel like one of the bigger advantages we had when I was in Anaheim was we were a bigger, physical team,” Stewart said. “We won those one-on-one battles. That’s something he’s going to bring here, that whistle-to-whistle toughness. That’ll be good for us.

“We are creatures of habits. So, come January, come February, it’s going to be so instinctive that we aren’t even going to think about those things. It’s going to become second nature.”

Perhaps the biggest change for the Wild is Boudreau’s willingness to collaborate. Veteran defenseman Ryan Suter said that’s a welcome change.

“He wants guys to think out there,” Suter said. “He doesn’t want us to be robots. I like that a lot. I think it’ll be good for us.”

Said Backstrom: “As long as we were playing hard, he let us do our thing. Sometimes coaches make things too complicated, and he never was like that. He was open-minded about letting players do their thing out there. That gave me a lot of confidence in myself and really helped me grow early in my career.”

POSTSEASON

Boudreau hasn’t changed much since he first coached Backstrom a decade ago, and while he is aware of his success in the regular season, he is equally aware of his teams’ postseason struggles, which got him fired in Washington and Anaheim.

“It’s worked pretty well,” he said of his system, “until Game 7.”

Still, his success in the regular season is impressive. Keeping a team motivated, and playing the correct pieces for 82 games isn’t easy, and he’s done it eight times.

The Wild have won only one division title, and in each of the past three seasons have suffered such terrible midseason slumps that they had to rally just to make the playoffs.

“I’ll take any Game 7 I can get to,” Boudreau said. “That means we’re very close to winning the round or the Cup. I’ll take it every time.”

The Wild’s next shot starts today. For Boudreau, opening night never gets old.

“It’s finally here after six months,” he said. “It’s always special. I take nothing for granted. I was 33 years (as a player and coach) in the minors. I went from the lowest minors to (here). It’s a blessing and a bonus, and when I’ve got good guys to deal with, it makes it even more special.”