Wilderness have new coaches, same goals

When the Minnesota Wilderness play their home opener Friday, nearly a month after beginning the North American Hockey League season, it will be under a new coach.

Tim Madsen took over for former NHL standout Corey Millen, a Cloquet native, prior to the season, becoming the second head coach in the junior team’s short NAHL history.

Madsen spent the last seven seasons coaching at Niagara University, serving as an assistant for five of those years and associate head coach for two. Prior to his time at the upstate New York college, he was an assistant coach for the NAHL’s St. Louis Bandits.

Though the Wilderness have had plenty of success since their debut — posting a 34-18-7 record last year and winning the Robertson Cup the year prior — Madsen said he doesn’t feel any pressure from those accomplishments.

“The only pressure is self-inflicted,” Madsen said. “I want to win for the players, and our expectations are to exceed what’s already been done.”

As a coach, one of Madsen’s top priorities is developing his players so they have a chance of moving on to the collegiate level. However, he takes a more indirect approach to that than others.

“The biggest player development is winning because when you win you breed winners — not only in hockey but in life,” he said. “Team success leads to individual success and I’ll do whatever it takes to win.”

Madsen isn’t the only new face in the locker room this year. He brought along Michael Benedict. The two coached together for one season at Niagara in 2014-15, when Benedict served as a graduate assistant coach.

Benedict’s coaching roles include running the team’s defense and penalty-killing units. However, he has adopted more roles on top of that, taking care of a lot of behind-the-scenes tasks, including those of an equipment manager.

Benedict said there’s a plus side to the additional work. “You’re more invested with the team so you feel the wins more,” he said. “It’s really rewarding.”

Madsen and Benedict’s paths crossed three years before they coached together at Niagara. Madsen recruited Benedict to play there in 2011. The two have been together every year since except for last season when Benedict was an assistant for the NAHL’s Corpus Christi Ice Rays. So when Madsen called Benedict and asked if he would be his assistant, “it was an easy decision,” Benedict said.

Through nine games, all away from the team’s Northwoods Arena home in Cloquet, the Wilderness are 4-5. The roster is made up of several new faces as well, with just four returning players.

Among those new faces is right wing Ryan Peterson, who is playing his first year of junior hockey after playing at Duluth East High School. He said that the biggest difference in play is the size of players, but both Madsen and Benedict have helped make the transition go more smoothly.

“It’s a lot different from high school,” Peterson said. “Everyone is older and bigger but our coaches help us a lot with off-ice workouts and fighting in corners for pucks.

“Everything they say is very helpful, even the yelling. We just have to trust what they say because we know they’re trying to make us better.”

Peterson describes his relationship with the coaches akin to more of a friendship. Conversations on bus rides often revolve around high school hockey, with Madsen, who played at Elk River, joining in to reminisce.

But when the puck drops, Madsen has one thing on his mind: winning. He and his team will carry that through the remainder of the season as they seek to win a second Robertson Cup in three years.