Local names & news

The Minnesota Duluth men’s and women’s hockey teams both jumped two spots Monday to No. 4 in their respective United States College Hockey Online.com Division I polls.

The Bulldogs men (2-0-2) tied No. 8 Massachusetts-Lowell twice on the road in nonconference play last weekend. UMD rallied in both overtime draws to tie the game late in the third period. Redshirt freshman goaltender Nick Deery also made his regular-season debut Friday coming on in relief and his first college start Saturday, stopping 37 of the 38 shots he faced in the two games.

The UMD women (3-0-1) opened WCHA play with a sweep of Minnesota State-Mankato last weekend to move up two spots. Senior forward Lara Stalder recorded a hat trick in Saturday’s win. She totaled three goals and three assists in the series. Senior forward Katherine McGovern had two goals and two assists in the wins.

The UMD men return home this week to host

No. 5 Notre Dame (2-0) at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. The women hit the road for the first time in 2016-17 to play No. 3-ranked Minnesota (3-1) at 6:07 p.m. Friday and 4:07 p.m. Saturday in Minneapolis.

College volleyball

Unbeaten UMD retains No. 1 ranking

The nation’s last unbeaten team in Division II remained atop the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s poll for a second consecutive week Monday.

Minnesota Duluth (17-0), fresh off NSIC sweeps of Mary and Minot State, received 47 of 48 first-place votes and is ranked first nationally for the 16th time, all coming under coach Jim Boos.

Behind UMD are fellow NSIC squads Concordia-St. Paul, No. 2, and third-ranked Southwest Minnesota State. Other league schools ranked include Augustana (sixth), Winona State (seventh), Wayne State (ninth) and Northern State (13th).

The Bulldogs return home Friday to host Northern State.

UWS slips past Stout

Emily VerWay amassed 41 set assists, Alexis Landherr totaled 16 kills, and Wisconsin-Superior slipped past Wisconsin-Stout in a five-set thriller Monday night in Menomonie.

Leah Nightingale added 14 kills for the Yellowjackets (7-16), who won the nonconference match 20-25, 25-17, 25-19, 21-25, 16-14. They return to action on Friday when St. Benedict comes to town.