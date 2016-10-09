College women’s hockey: Bulldogs land another commitment

Minnesota Duluth received a verbal commitment from one of Alberta’s best players Sunday as 16-year-old forward McKenzie Hewett announced her intention to become a Bulldog on Twitter.

“Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota Duluth!” Hewett tweeted. “Thanks to everyone who has helped along the way!”

Hewett, a native of Edmonton, Alberta, tallied 23 goals and 22 assists in 40 games last season as a sophomore at Warner Hockey School in Warner, Alberta. She’ll play her junior season at Edge School in Calgary this year.

Hewett was recently named to Alberta’s Under-18 women’s provincial team, which will compete in the Canadian National Women’s Under-18 Championship in Regina, Saskatchewan, in November.