College men's hockey: UMD, Lowell skate to another draw

LOWELL, Mass. — For the second consecutive night, Minnesota Duluth battled Massachusetts-Lowell to an overtime tie, this time 1-1 tonight at Tsongas Center.

Bulldogs sophomore defenseman Neal Pionk picked up the game-tying goal with just under four minutes to play in the third period by flipping the puck up and over River Hawks freshman goaltender Tyler Wall.

Lowell scored its goal 3:30 into the game on a power play when sophomore wing Connor Wilson put his shot over a block but just under the crossbar.

Redshirt freshman Nick Deery made his first collegiate start, stopping 24 of the 25 shots he faced. Deery replaced freshman Hunter Miska in the second period of Friday’s 4-4 tie and stopped all 13 shots he faced.

Wall also was making his first collegiate start for Lowell and made 40 saves.

Saturday’s game featured just nine penalties — all minors. It was a significant change from the 19 minors called in Friday’s series opener.