UMD stonewalls Mankato in women's hockey

Sophomore goaltender Maddie Rooney stopped all 22 shots and Minnesota Duluth scored three third-period goals to put away Minnesota State-Mankato 4-0 in a WCHA women’s game Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Rooney saved 17 shots in the first two periods as the sixth-ranked Bulldogs (2-0-1 overall, 1-0 WCHA) held on to a precarious one-goal lead given to them via Jessica Healey’s first-period power-play goal.

But Katherine McGovern, Katerina Mrazova and Jalyn Elmes sealed the win with goals in the final period against Mavericks netminder Brianna Quade, who made 27 saves.

Mrazova and Elmes also assisted on each other’s goals while Lara Stalder had two assists.

The teams meet again at 4 p.m. today at Amsoil Arena

MS-Mankato 0-0-0—0

Minnesota Duluth 1-0-3—4

First period — 1. Jessica Healey 1 (Lara Stalder), 6:07 (pp).

Second period — No scoring.

Third period — 2. Katherine McGovern 2 (Stalder, Sidney Morin), 2:52 (pp); 3. Katerina Mrazova 1 (Sydney Brodt, Jalyn Elmes), 5:19; 4. Elmes 1 (Mrazova, Brooklyn Schugel), 6:27 (pp).

Saves — Brianna Quade, MSM, 9-10-8—27; Maddie Rooney, UMD, 7-10-5—22.