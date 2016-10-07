LOWELL, Mass. — Minnesota Duluth head coach Scott Sandelin initially didn’t have much to say following his Bulldogs’ 4-4 overtime tie against Massachusetts-Lowell in college men’s hockey nonconference play Friday night at Tsongas Center.

But once he found the words, he summed it up the best anyone could.

“Interesting game.”

Most people in attendance were as tongue-tied as Sandelin was after watching the Bulldogs and River Hawks get called for a combined 19 minor penalties. That, plus three unanswered goals by the Bulldogs to tie the game late in regulation and then a disallowed game-winning goal for Lowell in overtime, left most of the hometown crowd searching for words.

Adding to the weirdness of Friday’s game was UMD yanking freshman goaltender Hunter Miska from the net in the second period with the Hawks up 4-1 and still on the power play. Miska was replaced by redshirt freshman Nick Deery, whose last game action in net was the third period of an exhibition against Lakehead University on Oct. 4, 2014.

Deery, who was the Bulldogs’ third-string goalie last season, killed off Lowell’s power play and stopped all 13 shots he faced to, more likely than not, earn himself his first collegiate start at 6 p.m. today in Lowell.

“I apologized to him after for throwing him in on the (Lowell) power play,” Sandelin said. “Sometimes that might be the best thing because it keeps his focus. He did an outstanding job for us. He had two or three huge saves. It was a good opportunity for him. A little bit of it was to wake our team up, too, but he’s worked hard and he deserved the chance.”

Deery’s regular-season debut appeared to be ruined 2:23 into overtime when River Hawks junior wing C.J. Smith put a move on Deery to back the Bulldogs goaltender into the net, as well as the puck. The lights went out, the siren sounded and the celebration began for the home team and its fans.

But after a lengthy discussion and review of the play, the goal was disallowed and Smith, who finished the night with three assists, was sent to the penalty box for two minutes for goaltender interference. UMD failed to convert on its 11th power play of the night.

“He just cut back on me and I put my stick out. The next thing I know, I was flying backward into the net,” Deery said of the potential game-winning goal. “I wasn’t ready to pack it in and call it a night. I don’t want to do that. I thought it was close (to being a penalty). I knew I got hit right away and then the puck went in. I was watching it go in as I was falling down on my butt.”

Junior wing Karson Kuhlman, senior defenseman Brenden Kotyk and senior wing Kyle Osterberg scored UMD’s three unanswered goals to tie the game. Kuhlman’s came late in the second period on a power play, Kotyk scored 1:03 into the third period, on another power play, and Osterberg tied the game at even strength with 3:30 to play in regulation.

The Bulldogs’ first goal — you guessed it, a power-play goal — was credited to sophomore defenseman Neal Pionk in the second period after he threw a puck on net and a Lowell player knocked it in.

Most nights, it’s the power-play goals that are notable and the difference between a win and loss, but Friday the even-strength scores earned that distinction.

Osterberg’s game-tying score was the only even-strength goal for UMD while Lowell’s only 5-on-5 goal came 9:25 into the second period to put UMD down 3-1. The rest of the scores came on power plays because both teams spent the majority of the night on special teams.

UMD finished 3-for-11 on power plays and Lowell was 3-for-8. The Bulldogs were called for eight minors — all in the first two periods — while Lowell drew 11 calls. All three penalties in the third period and the one overtime call went against the home Hawks.

“There is no gray area where you have your stick above the hands,” said Kotyk, who took one penalty Friday. “If it’s above the hands, any impeded motion for the other player they’re going to call it every time.”

Kotyk was referring to the increased enforcement of penalties that impede players who have gained a legal advantage, specifically those with the puck. Particular attention is being paid to holding and pinning along the boards and stick penalties. The NCAA wants to open the ice up for skill players, in hopes to increase scoring.

The emphasis originally happened back in 2004-05, but many in the sport felt college hockey had slipped back to what it was before that. They’re going to try again with what is referred to as “standard of play.”

A week ago against Michigan Tech in Duluth, with NCHC officials, UMD saw a total of 24 combined minor penalties for 48 minutes called in its two wins. The emphasis wasn’t very noticeable.

It was Friday in Lowell, with 19 combined penalties for 38 minutes called by the Hockey East officiating crew. They called 15 minors for 30 minutes in the first two periods alone.

“We knew if the standard is going to be tighter, we’re going to have to deal with it and it’s going to take some time,” Sandelin said. “Probably both sides are frustrated tonight, but when you make changes, you’re going to have that. To me, we just got to give it some time. Hopefully it gets better for the betterment of our game.”

The emphasis is likely a good thing for UMD, which is showing it can thrive when the game is fast and open. The third period and overtime were examples of that. The Bulldogs outshot the Hawks 21-10 in the third period and 5-0 in overtime with only four penalties being called in the final 25 minutes — all on Lowell.

“I think we played with a lot more flow when it wasn’t a special teams game,” Kuhlman said. “We kept it simple, too. We got pucks in deep, we got pucks to the net and obviously we were rewarded there with an Osterberg goal. Even Kotyk’s was right at the net. It was good to see.”

-- The Bulldogs only had 11 healthy forwards for Friday’s game, so freshman defenseman Will Campion made his college debut at wing on the fourth line. He’ll likely have to play wing again tonight after Sandelin ruled out both freshman wing Riley Tufte (wrist injury) and sophomore wing Parker Mackay (upper body) for Game 2 of the series.

Minnesota Duluth 0-2-2-0—4

UMass-Lowell 1-3-0-0—4

First period — 1. UML, Dylan Zink 1 (Michael Kapla, Joe Gambardella), 4:29 (pp). Penalties — Kyle Osterberg, UMD (hooking), 3:22; Gambardella, UML (interference), 6:03; Alex Iafallo, UMD (interference), 6:51; Zink, UML (tripping), 11:03; Will Campion, UMD (tripping), 14:00; Tyler Mueller, UML (interference), 18:02.

Second period — 2. UMD, Neal Pionk 2 (Iafallo), 3:54 (pp); 3. UML, Gambardella 1 (Mattias Goransson, C.J. Smith), 4:59 (pp, ea); 4. UML, Gambardella 2 (Smith), 9:25; 5. UML, Goransson 2 (Mueller, Smith), 14:08 (pp); 6. UMD, Karson Kuhlman 1 (Osterberg), 18:16 (pp). Penalties — Chris Forney, UML (tripping), 2:31; Jared Thomas, UMD (interference), 4:13; Carson Soucy, UMD (boarding), 4:59; Tommy Panico, UML (interference), 7:21; Goransson, UML (holding), 10:52; Sammy Spurrell, UMD (hooking), 12:42; Brenden Kotyk, UMD (cross checking), 13:56; Niklas Folin, UML (holding), 16:30; Osterberg, UMD (unsportsmanlike conduct), 18:16.

Third period — 7. UMD, Kotyk 1 (Pionk, Adam Johnson), 1:03 (pp); 8. UMD, Osterberg 3 (Kuhlman), 16:30. Penalties — Michael Kapla, UMD (holding), 0:40; Zink, UML (holding), 9:06; Chris Forney, UML (boarding), 12:06.

Overtime — No scoring. Penalties — Smith, UML (goaltender interference), 2:23

Shots on goal — UMD 8-9-21-5—43; UML 7-11-10-0—28. Goalies — Hunter Miska, UMD (15 shots-11 saves); Nick Deery, UMD (13-13; Chris Hemberg, UML (43-39). Power plays — UMD 3-of-11; UML 3-of-8. Referees — Cameron Lynch, Geoff Miller. Linesmen — Bob Bernard, Jason Shattie. Att. — 6,066.