Minnesota Duluth is on the road for the first time this season, taking on Hockey East's UMass-Lowell at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass. Puck drop tonight is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CDT. Tomorrow's game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CDT. Read more.