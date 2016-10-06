Rankings: Minnesota State is unranked; UMD is No. 6 in the USCHO.com poll

Series: UMD is 61-6-4 all-time against Minnesota State and has won 13 straight, including an overtime game last year

Coaches: Former UMD forward John Harrington, in his second season at Minnesota State, is 5-29-4; Maura Crowell, in her second season at UMD, is 16-21-2 and 39-28-6 for her career.

Minnesota State-Mankato update: The Mavericks are 2-0 for the first time since 2011-12 after sweeping RIT in Mankato, winning 2-1 both nights. Senior forward Savannah Quandt, junior forward Lindsey Coleman, sophomore forward Emily Antony and freshman forward Sofia Poinar scored goals. Sophomore forward Jordan McLaughlin of Grand Rapids had an assist in the series. The Mavs split their goaltending duties with senior Brianna Quade making 22 saves Friday and sophomore Katie Bidulka making 12 saves Saturday. Junior forward Hannah Davidson, who had an assist against RIT, is the team’s top returning scorer with eight goals and nine assists a year ago. Harrington is a 1979 UMD graduate and was a member of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Team in Lake Placid, N.Y.

UMD update: Led by reigning WCHA offensive player of the week Ashleigh Brykaliuk, the Bulldogs upset then-

No. 3-ranked Boston College 5-2 on Saturday after battling back for a 3-3 tie Friday. Brykaliuk, the senior forward and captain, scored all three UMD goals Friday. She then added a goal and an assist Saturday. Senior defenseman Sidney Morin had four assists in the series and junior forward Katerina Mrazova — playing her first games since the 2014-15 season — had three assists. Senior forward Lara Stalder — the linemate of Mrazova and Brykaliuk — had a goal and two assists. Stalder is now five points shy of 100 for her career and Brykaliuk has moved into a tie for 16th all-time at UMD with 105 points. Brykaliuk’s four goals and five points lead the WCHA. Sophomore goaltender Maddie Rooney started both nights, stopping 58 of 63 shots. The Bulldogs were last ranked in November. The No. 6 ranking is the team’s highest since February 2015.

Quote: “They are very, very creative and they read the game really well. When you put three really creative, smart players together you get a lot of fun opportunities, and luckily they converted quite a bit as well.” — Crowell on her top line of Stalder, Brykaliuk and Mrazova

MATT WELLENS, NEWS TRIBUNE