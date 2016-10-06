Rankings: The Bulldogs are No. 6 in the USCHO.com preseason poll; the River Hawks are eighth

Series: The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 11-3-1 and split in Duluth a year ago (2-1 win, 6-3 loss)

Coaches: Scott Sandelin, in his 17th season at UMD, is 289-277-75; Norm Bazin, in his sixth season at UMass-Lowell, is 124-57-18 and 162-88-25 in nine career seasons

TV: None

Radio: WWAX-FM 92.1

Internet: 921thefan.com (audio); goriverhawks.tv/ (video)

Twitter: @mattwellens

UMD update: The Bulldogs will attempt to start a season 3-0 for the first time since 1989-90, when UMD rattled off a school-record eight straight wins to start that season. The Bulldogs are 2-0 for the first time since Sandelin’s second season in 2001-02. That year UMD won the Maverick Stampede by beating host Nebraska-Omaha and Michigan. The last season-opening sweep for UMD was 1995 against Ferris State in Duluth. The Bulldogs swept Michigan Tech 6-0 and 4-3 at Amsoil Arena last weekend. Freshman goaltender Hunter Miska started both nights and became the first UMD goalie to post a shutout in his college debut since current UMD volunteer goalie coach Brant Nicklin did it in 1996 against Army at the DECC. UMD’s power play was 4-for-12 (33.3 percent) against Tech, far better than the team’s 14.9 percentage a year ago. The Bulldogs’ penalty kill didn’t allow a goal in 10 attempts. Sophomore defenseman Neal Pionk was the team’s leading point-getter a week ago, finishing with a goal and two assists. Senior forward Kyle Osterberg was the only player to score two goals. Senior captain Dominic Toninato, UMD’s co-leading goal-scorer a year ago, is still looking for his first point.

UMass-Lowell update: The River Hawks eased into their season as seven players scored in a 7-0 exhibition win over Prince Edward Island. Like the Bulldogs, the Hawks’ 2015-16 season ended in a regional final. The Hawks also lost in their conference tournament championship game. Lowell has appeared in four straight Hockey East championship games and returns the leading scorer from the last two teams to get there, junior forward C.J. Smith. He tallied 17 goals and 22 assists last season and 16 goals and 19 assists the year before that when Lowell missed the NCAA tournament after three straight trips. The Hawks were picked to finish fourth in Hockey East. Lowell’s biggest question mark going into this season was the same as UMD: goaltending. The Hawks have to replace senior Kevin Boyle, who was one of the best goalies in the country last season with a 1.83 goals-against average and .934 save percentage. Three goaltenders each played a period for Lowell in the exhibition and combined to make 12 saves.

Quote: “They play a pretty similar system in their ‘D’ zone. They swarm you with low coverage and they make it very difficult to make plays and you have to be patient. They’re very good at what they do there. It helps them get out of their zone as well because you get a lot of guys trapped and it creates odd-numbered rushes.” — Sandelin comparing Lowell to Tech

MATT WELLENS, NEWS TRIBUNE