2016-17 WCHA women's capsules

Key returnees: D Alexis Joyce (8-12—20); F Lauren Miller (8-8—16); G Brittni Mowat (1.68 goals-against average), .945 save percentage.

Local connections: F Reilly Fawcett of Proctor (3-4—7); D Carley Esse of Cloquet (0-1—1).

Quote: “Starting in goal with Brittni Mowat, we certainly feel real good in that position. I feel real good about our leadership core in general — two senior defenseman in Madison Hutchinson and Carley Esse that certainly provide a lot of stability on the back end.” — Scanlan

MINNESOTA GOPHERS

Coach: Brad Frost, 10th season

Last season’s record: 35-4-1, 24-3-1

Key departures: F Hannah Brandt (25-39—64); D Milica McMilen (9-10—28); G Amanda Leveille (1.29 GAA, .942 save percentage).

Key returnees: F Dani Cameranesi (33-35—68); F Sarah Potomak (15-39—54); F Kelly Pannek (23-26—49); F Kate Schipper (14-26—40).

Quote “We have a real good senior class, in particular our three captains of Dani Cameranesi, Kate Schipper and Lee Stecklein. Just a lot of good experience from them and up and down our lineup.” — Frost

MINNESOTA DULUTH BULLDOGS

Coach: Maura Crowell, second season

Last season’s record: 15-21-1, 10-17-1

Key departures: F Michela Cava (19-19—38); G Kayla Black (2.47 GAA, .919 save percentage).

Key returnees: F Ashleigh Brykaliuk (18-29—47); F Lara Stalder (17-24—41); F Katerina Mrazova (7-18—25 in 2014-15); G Maddie Rooney (3.18 GAA, .899 save percentage).

Quote: “What a different a year makes. It feels great. Everybody is really excited. We think of it as the season having started with our last game last year. Our kids have been working their butts off getting themselves in shape, getting stronger and prepared for what everybody knows is a long and grueling WCHA schedule.” — Crowell

MINNESOTA STATE-MANKATO MAVERICKS

Coach: John Harrington, second season

Last season’s record: 3-29-4, 0-25-3

Key departure: F Katie Johnson (5-16—21).

Key returnees: F Hannah Davidson (8-9—17); F Emily Antony (6-10—16); G Brianna Quade (3.43 GAA, .899 save percentage).

Local connection: F Jordan McLaughlin of Grand Rapids (5-5—10).

Quote: “We have a lot of players on our team that probably got opportunities and experiences in games that maybe they shouldn’t have had, but it’s what we had. The good thing was as the year went on, they grew in those positions and got stronger.” — Harrington

NORTH DAKOTA

FIGHTING HAWKS

Coach: Brian Idalski, 10th season

Last season’s record: 18-12-5, 13-10-5

Key departures: F Meghan Dufault (12-23—35); F Becca Kohler (16-15—31); G Shelby Amsley-Benzie (1.60 GAA, .930 save percentage).

Key returnees: F Amy Menke (19-21—40); D Halli Krzyzaniak (5-12—17); D Gracen Hirschy (4-5—9).

Local connection: F Marissa Salo of Grand Rapids.

Quote: “You’re never going to count on your freshmen to carry the mail. How they develop, how they transition to this level, you can never really tell. Really for us, it’s going to be our sophomore class that needs to step up after a year of playing and understanding what the grind looks like.” — Idalski

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Coach: Nadine Muzerall, first season

Last season’s record: 10-25-1, 6-21-1

Key departures: F Kendall Curtis (13-9—22); F Julia McKinnon (6-13—19); D Cara Zubko (5-13—18); F Claudia Kepler (14-11—25).

Key returnees: D Dani Sadek (4-18—22); F Maddy Field (10-8—18).

Quote: “There is certainly going to be a learning curve for us both, but we both said it ourselves, ‘We’re all in and ready to embrace this opportunity.’ ” — assistant coach and former UMD standout Jess Koizumi

ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES

Coach: Eric Rud, third season

Last season’s record: 8-28-1, 5-22-1

Key departures: F Molly Illikainen (17-15—32); D Lexi Slattery (4-12—16); G Katie Fitzgerald (2.99, .906).

Key returnees: F Julia Tylke (9-15—24); D Brittney Anderson (4-16—20); F Alyssa Erickson (5-8—13).

Quote: “The best way I can explain where our program is right now is at the end of our first year, we were on a bus ride to Wisconsin and it felt like the last weekend of the year. We were heading down, we were going to try real hard and kind of knew the outcome. Last year — for whatever reason the way the season went — on the bus trip to North Dakota the girls really felt like we were on a mission to go win.” — Rud

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Coach: Mark Johnson, 14th season

Last season’s record: 35-4-1, 24-3-1

Key departures: D Courtney Burke (5-30—35); F Erika Sowchuk (11-11—22); F Rachel Jones (9-10—19).

Key returnees: F Annie Pankowski (22-36—58); F Emily Clark (24-21—45); F Sydney McKibbon (9-27—36); F Sarah Nurse (25-13—38); G Ann-Renee Desbiens (0.76, .960).

Quote: “There was disappointment as we finished our season last year, and I think the players that are returning had a good summer; they’re excited to start the new season. You look at our roster … we have some good pieces coming back not only up front, but on the blue line and certainly in net with Ann-Renee coming back for her senior year.” — Johnson

