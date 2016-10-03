Minnesota Duluth senior forward Katherine McGovern always dreamed of a day when female puck-loving Arizonans didn’t have to leave home in pursuit of their ice hockey dreams.

This summer, that dream became a reality, and she was there to see it happen.

McGovern, a native of Scottsdale, Ariz., assisted the Arizona State women’s club program with its first prospect camp in early August at Oceanside Ice Arena in Tempe, Ariz., a prelude to the Sun Devils’ inaugural season in the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

Arizona State plays its first official games Friday and Saturday at the University of Colorado, the culmination of two years of planning and paperwork to get the program up and running.

“It’s awesome; it’s really exciting,” said McGovern, who is the first Arizona native to play for the Bulldogs. “It’s good for the state, having (women’s hockey) grow. Hockey isn’t big down there so it’s nice to get new people involved, especially girls. That way they can play there and not have to move around to play at the collegiate level.”

McGovern said her father, Scott, put her and her brother, Ed, on the ice when she was 4 years old. Her father grew up playing hockey in Chicago, and Ed is now a junior defenseman for the Sun Devils’ men’s program.

Katherine played alongside her brother and the rest of the boys until she was 12. She then played a few seasons with an all-girls team in Arizona known as the Lady Coyotes before the team disbanded.

McGovern moved to Colorado — seeking a more competitive level of hockey — when she was 15 to play with Colorado Select and then spent her senior year of high school in Texas playing for the Dallas Stars U-19 squad.

“I knew if I wanted to play Division I, I would have to play with competitive girls to get to this level,” she said.

It was during McGovern’s days with the Lady Coyotes, however, when banter about a college program at Arizona State first began. McGovern said she and her teammates always talked about it, but it wasn’t until a few years ago when McGovern’s old Coyotes teammate, Lindsey Ellis, decided to try and make those dreams come true.

“It was always a thought in the back of our heads and Lindsey took the initiative, did all the work and put the program together,” McGovern said.

Ellis played college hockey, but not at the NCAA level like McGovern. She played four years at ACHA Division I hockey at Miami University where she won a national championship in 2014.

Ellis began the process of starting a club program at Arizona State shortly before the men’s club team announced it had received a $32 million donation to begin playing at the NCAA Division I level. The first full year was just paperwork. Then she and the university were able to finally announce the program and begin recruiting players.

As of now, Ellis said the short and long-term goals of the program do not involve jumping to the NCAA level. That would require a large donation such as the men’s team received. For now, Ellis said the goal of the Arizona State women’s program is to become a high-caliber club team and to win national championships.

“Having this team here, it gives girls someone to look up to and someone to work toward to be in their position,” Ellis said. “I think this team will be a catalyst for teams across the whole entire West Coast. Hopefully we can get a true western collegiate division someday in the United States.”

Ellis said her program has received a lot of support from the Arizona hockey community, with men’s head coach Greg Powers providing assistance, especially in the early days. Ellis’ assistant coach, Matt Shott, also is manager of Amateur Hockey Development for the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes.

Ellis said she sought out her friend and former teammate to help with the prospect camp this summer knowing McGovern was not only interested in getting into coaching someday, but wanted to help out and be a part of Arizona State in any way possible.

According to Ellis, it was a big deal to have a player the caliber of McGovern at the camp.

“She has been one of the best female hockey players to come out of Arizona, so having her help out at ASU, that’s a huge positive for our team,” Ellis said. “To have the girls out there skating with and along with an NCAA D-I player, that’s huge. I know a lot of the girls are working to play at ASU, but a lot of those girls have dreams to play in the NCAA as well.”

Maura Crowell, McGovern’s current coach at UMD, thinks just as highly of McGovern as Ellis does, and is especially excited to see McGovern’s interest in possibly pursuing coaching opportunities in non-traditional areas after college.

Before she becomes a coach, though, Crowell is looking for McGovern to build on what she was able to do offensively last season.

McGovern, an assistant captain in 2015-16, came into this season with just eight goals and nine assists in 104 career games. Of those 17 points, 15 came last season.

McGovern already has two points through two games this season, tallying a goal and an assist over the weekend in a 3-3 tie and 5-2 win over third-ranked Boston College in Duluth.

“She’s that behind the scenes, unbelievably responsible defensively,” Crowell said. “She’s humble, doesn’t need to be in the headlines, doesn’t need to be in the interviews. She does the job right and therefore getting the ice time to show for it.

“I know she’ll be putting the puck in the net a lot more this year, too. She’s the heart-and-soul type of player you know you want to have every year.”

Kathernine McGovern at a glance

Year: Senior

Age: 21

Hometown: Scottsdale, Ariz.

Major: Exercise science

GPA: 3.3

Family: Father, Scott; mother, Alicia; older sister, Kelly; brother, Ed

Post-graduation plans: Continue playing hockey or attend graduate school for physical therapy

Getting to know Katherine McGovern

Why I chose UMD: Love the campus and city, and it’s a great hockey program

Most memorable hockey moment: Beating Bemidji State in the 2016 WCHA playoffs

My first job: Worked at Portillo’s fast food restaurant in Arizona at 17

Best athlete I’ve competed against: Alex Carpenter of Boston College

Influences on my hockey career: Dad and brother

Advice to aspiring young athletes: “Always work hard and never give up. Keep having fun.”

Five favorites

Opponent: Wisconsin or North Dakota

Professional athlete: Andrew Shaw

Professional teams: Arizona Coyotes and Chicago Blackhawks

TV show: “Criminal Minds”

Singer: Eric Church

Actress: Jennifer Lawrence