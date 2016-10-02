NHL: Staal leads Wild over Hurricanes in preseason play

Jason Zucker, Charlie Coyle and Eric Staal scored to lead the Minnesota Wild over the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Sunday in preseason play at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Staal, the former Hurricane who signed a three-year contract with the Wild this summer after 13 seasons in Carolina, tallied the game-winning goal 9:45 into the third period to put Minnesota up 2-1. He also assisted on Coyle’s goal in the second period.

Derek Ryan scored the lone goal for the Hurricanes, who were outshot 38-17 by the Wild.

Devan Dubnyk got the start in goal for Minnesota and finishd with 16 saves.