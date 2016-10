Minnesota Duluth celebrates a 4-3 victory over Michigan Tech on Sunday at Amsoil Arena in Duluth. Matt Wellens / mwellens@duluthnews.com

Minnesota Duluth battled back from a two-goal deficit to beat Michigan Tech 4-3 on Sunday at Amsoil Arena in Duluth, completing the season-opening series sweep. Senior wing Alex Iafallo scored with 15 seconds left in the game. Read more.