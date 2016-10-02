Junior hockey: Wilderness fall to .500 mark

The Minnesota Wilderness were unable to hang on to an early lead, falling 4-2 to the Springfield Blues in a North American Hockey League game Saturday night in Springfield, Ill.

Dylan Mills gave the Wilderness a 1-0 lead in the first period before Springfield came back with second-period goals from Matt Long and Luke Picek to take a 2-1 advantage.

Long scored again 31 seconds into the third period on a power play, followed by Logan Stork’s power-play goal for Minnesota at the 12:20 mark. Connor Matsinger closed the scoring into an empty net with 35 seconds remaining.

Goalkeeper Luke Kania, who blanked Springfield 3-0 on 24 saves Friday night, stopped 23 shots Saturday for the Wilderness (4-4).