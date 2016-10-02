Minnesota Duluth's Dan Molenaar (No. 3) and Michigan Tech players Alex Gillies (No. 9) and Dylan Steman (No. 8) battle for the puck in front of Bulldogs goalie Hunter Miska during the first period of Sunday's game at Amsoil Arena. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com

Michigan Tech's Mark Auk holds the Bulldog's Alex Iafallo during the first period of Sunday's game at Amsoil Arena. Duluth wasn't able to score on the result two-minute powerplay. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com

Minnesota Duluth's Billy Exell reachs for the puck in front of Michigan Tech's Shane Hanna during the first period of Sunday's game at Amsoil Arena. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com

In Saturday’s season-opening 6-0 win over Michigan Tech, the fireworks came early and often from the Minnesota Duluth offense, making the third period a moot point.

On Sunday afternoon, the Bulldogs switched things up and made the 5,104 fans in attendance wait until the final 15 seconds when senior wing Alex Iafallo, with assists from sophomore defenseman Neal Pionk of Hermantown and freshman wing Joey Anderson, struck for his first goal of the season to give the Bulldogs a 4-3 victory over the Huskies and a sweep of the season-opening nonconference series at Amsoil Arena.

“It was unbelievable. We waited until the last minute there,” Iafallo said. “It was just kind of a broken play. I just put it out front and put it in there. It was a nice little pass from Neal.

“We were slow to start. We were probably thinking about (Saturday) night rather than the game today. It’s early in the season. We have to learn from our mistake. It just kind of came together in the third period and we were able to put one in. Billy Exell made a great play and got us going at the end.”

UMD trailed 3-1 until Pionk scored on a 5-on-3 power play late in the second period. Exell, a sophomore wing from Thunder Bay, Ontario, tied the game with 8:25 to play in regulation with his first collegiate goal.

In the game’s final seconds, the Bulldogs beat the Huskies in transition after a failed odd-man rush by Tech. Anderson sent a pass in the direction of sophomore center Adam Johnson of Hibbing, but it missed the mark. Pionk was able to corral the puck, though, and he sent it toward the net.

Pionk admitted he never saw Iafallo all alone coming up the middle for the score, and Iafallo didn’t know what was coming either from Pionk.

“I just saw an odd-man rush,” Pionk said. “I tried to beat their forechecker up the ice. There was a pass that went off the boards and I was just trying to get it on net to be honest. (Iafallo) happened to be in the right place at the right time.”

Huskies coach Mel Pearson said the Bulldogs’ game-winning goal was reminiscent of his team’s opening goal Sunday, when UMD senior center Dominic Toninato was denied by Tech sophomore goalie Devin Kero on a one-on-one breakaway. After Toninato was stopped, the Huskies transitioned right back toward the Bulldogs’ net to take a 1-0 lead just 3:46 into the game.

“They transitioned us and they’re a good transition team,” Pearson said of the game-winning goal. “One of our problems all weekend was leaving guys wide open in front of the net. They had a couple goals tonight and the last one was a guy wide open to the net. It’s a tough loss.

“(UMD) is a good team for us to play. Duluth is going to have a good season. Duluth is going to win a lot of hockey games.”

The Huskies took a 2-0 lead 8:21 into the game. Bulldogs senior wing Kyle Osterberg picked up his second goal of the season 29 seconds prior to the first intermission, but the Huskies regained their two-goal lead midway through the second.

UMD coach Scott Sandelin admitted at that point, the thought crossed his mind to pull freshman goaltender Hunter Miska, who made 21 saves in his NCAA debut the night before to earn the shutout.

Then Sandelin remembered the college debut of Miska’s predecessor, Kasimir Kaskisuo, against Minnesota at the Icebreaker Tournament in South Bend, Ind., two seasons ago. Kaskisuo gave up three goalies early — with the first coming on the first shot he faced — only to rebound and finish strong in a 4-3 loss to the Gophers.

Miska finished with 18 saves Sunday on 21 shots.

“You have to learn for any goalie, especially the freshmen, you have to see what they’re made of, too,” Sandelin said. “I thought (Miska) battled, he stayed in there. I’m sure compared to (Saturday) night with the shutout he’s probably disappointed. At the same time, I thought he made some big saves at key times as the game went on, especially in the third period and the second period for sure.”

UMD sophomore wing Parker Mackay didn’t play in the third period after suffering what Sandelin called an upper-body injury. Sandelin said he’ll know more today, but for now, Mackay is day-to-day.

Freshman forward Riley Tufte was held out Sunday with a wrist injury. With junior center Avery Peterson ineligible until Dec. 17, Tufte is the Bulldogs’ only extra forward on the roster.

UMD has a quick turnaround to Week 2, which is a trip that begins Thursday to play Massachusetts-Lowell on Friday and Saturday in Lowell, Mass. According to Sandelin, UMD will see much of the same in Week 2 as it did in Week 1. “(Tech) made it hard. It was a good game for us,” he said. “We’re going to see a very similar style next weekend against Lowell. They play a very similar (defensive)-system so hopefully we can learn from this weekend.”

Michigan Tech.......................... 2-1-0—3

Minnesota Duluth.................... 1-1-2—4

First period — 1. MTU, Reid Sturos 1 (Mark Auk), 3:46; 2. MTU, Tyler Heinonen 1 (Dylan Steman, Dane Birks), 8:21; 3. UMD, Kyle Osterberg 2 (Dan Molenaar, Nick Wolff), 19:31. Penalties — Auk, UMD (holding), 4:21; Brenden Kotyk, UMD (hooking), 6:04; Jared Thomas, UMD (interference), 16:34.

Second period — 4. MTU, Joel L’Esperance 1 (Brent Baltus, Birks), 9:29; 5. UMD, Neal Pionk 1 (Adam Johnson, Thomas), 17:09. Penalties — Mitch Reinke, MTU (cross checking), 5:24; Alex Iafallo, UMD (charging), 7:16; Kotyk, UMD (elbowing), 12:10; Matt Roy, MTU (hooking), 13:36; Steman, MTU (holding), 15:57; Michael Neville, MTU (kneeing major and game misconduct), 16:13.

Third period — 6. UMD, Billy Exell 1 (Blake Young, Kotyk), 11:35; 7. UMD, Iafallo 1 (Pionk, Joey Anderson), 19:45. Penalties — Birks, MTU (boarding), 6:13; Iafallo, UMD (kneeing), 8:14; Pionk, UMD (hooking), 13:58.

Shots on goal — MTU 8-7-6—21; UMD 12-16-3—31. Goalies — Devin Kero, MTU, (31 shots-27 saves); Hunter Miska, UMD (21-18). Power plays — MTU 0-of-6; UMD 1-of-7. Referees — Tom Sterns, Scott Bokal. Linesmen — Nick Biondich, Sterling Egan. Att. — 5,104.