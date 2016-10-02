Minnesota Duluth's Dan Molenaar (No. 3) and Michigan Tech players Alex Gillies (No. 9) and Dylan Steman (No. 8) battle for the puck in front of Bulldogs goalie Hunter Miska during the first period of Sunday's game at Amsoil Arena. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com

Michigan Tech's Mark Auk holds the Bulldog's Alex Iafallo during the first period of Sunday's game at Amsoil Arena. Duluth wasn't able to score on the result two-minute powerplay. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com

Minnesota Duluth's Billy Exell reachs for the puck in front of Michigan Tech's Shane Hanna during the first period of Sunday's game at Amsoil Arena. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com

Minnesota Duluth finished off a season-opening weekend sweep of Michigan Tech, battling back from a two-goal deficit to beat the Huskies 4-3 in front of 5,104 fans on Sunday during a late afternoon nonconference game at Amsoil Arena.

Senior wing Alex Iafallo, with assists from sophomore defenseman Neal Pionk of Hermantown and freshman wing Joey Anderson, scored with 15 seconds remaining in regulation. Sophomore wing Billy Exell tied the game at 3-3 with his first college goal at 11:35 of the second period.

Pionk began the rally late in the second period scoring during a 5-on-3 power play.

The Bulldogs easily handled the Huskies on Saturday, winning 6-0 behind three power play goals and a 21-save shutout by freshman goaltender Hunter Miska, who was making his first collegiate start.

Miska stopped 18 of the 21 shots he faced in his second college game. Now he and the Bulldogs have a quick turnaround to Week 2, which is a trip that begins Thursday to the East Coast to play Massachusetts- Lowell on Friday and Saturday in Lowell, Mass.