College men’s hockey: Bulldogs rally late to sweep Huskies on opening weekend
Minnesota Duluth finished off a season-opening weekend sweep of Michigan Tech, battling back from a two-goal deficit to beat the Huskies 4-3 in front of 5,104 fans on Sunday during a late afternoon nonconference game at Amsoil Arena.
Senior wing Alex Iafallo, with assists from sophomore defenseman Neal Pionk of Hermantown and freshman wing Joey Anderson, scored with 15 seconds remaining in regulation. Sophomore wing Billy Exell tied the game at 3-3 with his first college goal at 11:35 of the second period.
Pionk began the rally late in the second period scoring during a 5-on-3 power play.
The Bulldogs easily handled the Huskies on Saturday, winning 6-0 behind three power play goals and a 21-save shutout by freshman goaltender Hunter Miska, who was making his first collegiate start.
Miska stopped 18 of the 21 shots he faced in his second college game. Now he and the Bulldogs have a quick turnaround to Week 2, which is a trip that begins Thursday to the East Coast to play Massachusetts- Lowell on Friday and Saturday in Lowell, Mass.