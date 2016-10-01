College men's hockey: UMD blanks Michigan Tech in opener

Minnesota Duluth’s Blake Young (No. 17, center) celebrates with teammates after scoring the Bulldogs’ second goal in the first period of Saturday’s game against Michigan Tech at Amsoil Arena. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com

After struggling night in and night out on the power play a year ago, Minnesota Duluth coach Scott Sandelin made improvement on the man-advantage a point of emphasis leading up to the 2016-17 season.

So far, so good.

The Bulldogs finished 3-for-6 on power plays in their regular-season opener and freshman goaltender Hunter Miska pitched a shutout in his college debut in a 6-0 rout of former WCHA rival Michigan Tech on Saturday in front of the 6,202 fans at Amsoil Arena.

UMD not only had the worst power play in the NCHC a year ago, but nationally its 14.9 percent success rate ranked 45th of 60 teams in NCAA Division I. Now the Bulldogs are clicking at a modest 50 percent heading into the finale of the nonconference series against Tech at 4:07 p.m. today at Amsoil Arena.

“Our power play got off to a good start, I thought our goaltender played well and it was nice to see a couple guys get their first goal, too,” Sandelin said. “Overall, we got to take that and build off it.”

Sophomore wing Parker Mackay, senior defenseman Willie Raskob and sophomore wing-turned-center Adam Johnson recorded the Bulldogs’ power-play goals.

Mackay’s goal — a tip off a Neal Pionk blast — came 5:46 into the night and during the opening minute of a five-minute major called on Tech junior wing Alex Gillies, who was tossed for delivering a hit to the head of UMD senior wing Kyle Osterberg.

Raskob struck from the point just five seconds into a UMD power play in the opening minutes of the second period and Johnson, a former Hibbing standout, finished a pair of long passes from Raskob and the cherry-picking Mackay late in the second to make it 5-0 going into the third period.

“The captains have really done a good job of emphasizing details and paying attention right away and talking to us off the ice,” said Pionk, a sophomore defenseman from Hermantown, who was part of the first power-play unit. “We spent a fair amount of time just talking about (the power play) more than anything.”

The even-strength goals came from junior wing Blake Young, freshman wing Jade Miller — the first collegiate goals for both — and Osterberg, who was shaken up initially by the hit to the head, only to return and score on a breakaway in the second period.

Miska set up that breakaway. The Stacy, Minn., native not only stopped all 21 shots he faced, he was credited with the second assist on Osterberg’s goal after making a long pass to junior wing Karson Kuhlman, who then sprung Osterberg.

“It was an experience I’m not going to forget for the rest of my life,” Miska said. “I couldn’t have done it without the team tonight. They played really well in front of me. They gave me sight to see the puck and I just made the saves when I could see it.”

Along with Young, Miller and Miska, freshman wing Joey Anderson — the 2016 third-round pick of the New Jersey Devils — also picked up his first collegiate point assisting on Miller’s goal in the third period.

Freshman forward and 2016 Dallas Stars first-round pick Riley Tufte didn’t play. Tufte, who Sandelin said probably won’t play today either, was held out because of his injured wrist, even though he was cleared for physical contact in practice this week.

“He’s not quite there yet,” Sandelin said of Tufte. “We want to make sure he is full and ready to go. It’s a long year and I want to make sure he’s confident in what he’s doing when he’s out there playing.”

UMD senior captain Dominic Toninato took a penalty shot late in the third period after being tripped in front of the Huskies’ net. He was stopped by Tech backup goalie Devin Kero.

Michigan Tech.......................... 0-0-0—0

Minnesota Duluth.................... 2-3-1—6

First period — 1. UMD, Parker Mackay 1 (Neal Pionk, Alex Iafallo), 5:46 (pp); 2. UMD, Blake Young 1 (Billy Exell, Nick McCormack), 15:09. Penalties — Alex Gillies, MTU (contact to the head major and game misconduct), 5:05.

Second period — 3. UMD, Willie Raskob 1 (Carson Soucy, Karson Kuhlman), 2:09 (pp); 4. UMD, Kyle Osterberg 1 (Kuhlman, Hunter Miska), 9:49; 5. UMD, Adam Johnson 1 (Parker Mackay, Raskob), 14:45 (pp). Penalties — Jake Lucchini, MTU (slashing), 2:04; Billy Exell, UMD (slashing), 2:52; Matt Roy, MTU (hooking), 5:49; Jarod Hilderman, UMD (interference), 11:53; Shane Hanna, MTU (interference), 13:20; Hilderman, UMD (holding), 15:35; Carson Soucy, UMD (roughing double minor), 17:07; Roy, MTU (roughing double minor), 17:07.

Third period — 5. UMD, Jade Miller 1 (Jared Thomas, Joey Anderson), 2:35. Penalties — Joel L’Esperance, MTU (slashing), 5:26; Soucy, UMD (tripping), 12:59; Cliff Watson, MTU (tripping), 17:33.

Shots on goal — MTU 7-10-4—21; UMD 9-11-7—27. Goalies — Matt Wintjes, MTU (15 shots-11 saves); Devin Kero, MTU, (12-10); Hunter Miska, UMD (21-21). Power plays — MTU 0-of-4; UMD 3-of-6. Referees — Tom Sterns, Scott Bokal. Linesmen — Nick Biondich, Sterling Egan. Att. — 6,202.