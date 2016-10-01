College women's hockey: UMD upends No. 3 Boston College

After battling third-ranked Boston College to a 3-3 tie Friday at Amsoil Arena, the unranked Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team finished the job Saturday in the nonconference series finale.

And the Bulldogs did it in convincing fashion too, tallying four goals in the second period en route to pounding last year’s national runner-up 5-2 at Amsoil Arena.

“I thought it was a great win for our program today,” Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell said. “I think we controlled play from the get-to and had an outstanding second period. Our players came ready, playing the No. 3 team in the country and taking it to them. It was really impressive.”

Senior captain Ashleigh Brykaliuk, who scored all three of UMD’s goals Friday for her second career hat trick, picked up her fourth goal of the season Saturday midway through the second period.

The other four goals came from four other Bulldogs, and two didn’t involve the top line of Brykaliuk, Lara Stalder and Katerina Mrazova.

UMD senior defenseman Sidney Morin, who finished with three assists, set up the first two scores with blasts from the blue line to give UMD a 2-0 lead early in the second period. Senior wing Demi Crossman deflected the first Morin shot into the net midway through the first period and freshman wing Brooklyn Schugel got a piece of the second shot 99 seconds into the second period for her first collegiate goal.

“You never know what’s going to happen when you throw the puck toward the net,” Morin said. “(On Schugel’s goal) I just saw an open lane to the net and I was just shooting up high. I know (BC goalie Katie) Burt likes to go down a lot, so any time we can get a deflection like that, we’ll take it.”

Stalder, a senior wing, and senior wing Katherine McGovern had the other goals, both in the four-goal second period.

Stalder, a Swiss national team player, sniped a shot to the top-left corner of the goal a little less than two minutes before Brykaliuk netted her goal. McGovern’s goal came on a 5-on-3 advantage with assists from Stalder and Brykaliuk.

“It’s huge, helps the confidence throughout the lines, makes us tougher to play against,” Crowell said of the five goals from five players. “It’s what you want to see. I’m very happy. If she gets them, if someone else gets them, I don’t really mind as long as they’re going in.”

UMD sophomore goalie Maddie Rooney finished with 27 saves. Her shutout was spoiled with 5:56 remaining in regulation via a Boston College power-play goal. The Eagles netted another power-play goal with 2:02 left in regulation.

UMD nets another recruit

Another former Ohio State recruit switched her verbal commitment to Minnesota Duluth on Saturday as Centennial High School junior forward Anneke Linser announced via Twitter she will now be a Bulldog starting in the fall of 2018 and not a Buckeye.

“I’ve made a lot of memories in Duluth and I can’t wait to make more!” tweeted Linser, who totaled 28 goals and 38 assists for Centennial as a sophomore; 19 goals and 24 assists as a freshman; and 11 goals and eight assists as an eighth-grader on the varsity.

Linser was a member of the USA Under-18 Select Team in August that took two of three games against Canada.

She joins Hibbing senior Mallorie Iozzo as players who had previously committed to Ohio State before Buckeyes coach Jenny Potter was ousted after just one season while being investigated for NCAA recruiting violations. Potter, the Bulldogs’ all-time scorer leader with 256 points, was replaced by former Minnesota assistant coach Nadine Muzerall.

Boston College 0-0-2—2

Minnesota Duluth 1-4-0—5

First period — 1. UMD, Demi Crossman 1 (Sidney Morin, Sydney Brodt), 10:18.

Second period — 2. UMD, Brooklyn Schugel 1 (Morin), 1:29; 3. UMD, Lara Stalder 1 (Katerina Mrazova, Morin), 7:14; 4. Ashleigh Brykaliuk 4 (Brodt, Hedin), 8:54; 5. UMD, Katherine McGovern 1 (Stalder, Brykaliuk), 18:03 (pp).

Third period — 6. BC, Caitrin Lonegran 2 (Kate Annese, Kali Flanagan), 14:04 (pp); 7. BC, Delaney Belinskas 1 (Toni Ann Miano, Bridget McCarthy), 17:58 (pp).

Saves — Katie Burt, BC, 5-11-0—16; Gabri Switaj, BC, 0-0-4—4; Maddie Rooney, UMD, 6-9-12-—27.