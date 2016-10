Amsoil Arena in Duluth is playing host to a doubleheader Saturday with the Bulldogs women facing Boston College at 3 p.m. and the men hosting Michigan Tech at 7:07 p.m. Matt Wellens/mwellens@duluthnews.com

The Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team opens the 2016-17 season tonight against Michigan Tech at 7:07 p.m. at Amsoil Arena in Duluth, with Game 2 of the early-season weekend series set for 4:07 p.m. Sunday in Duluth. Read more.