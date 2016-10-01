When: 7:07 p.m. Saturday/4:07 p.m. Sunday

Where: Amsoil Arena

Records: Michigan Tech was 23-9-5 last season; UMD was 19-16-5

Rankings: The Huskies are No. 17 in the USCHO.com preseason poll; the Bulldogs are No. 6

Series: Tech leads the all-time series 120-86-21. The Bulldogs, then No. 9, and Huskies, then No. 4, split the last meeting in Houghton, Mich., in 2014-15 with UMD winning 3-1 and losing 4-3.

Coaches: Mel Pearson, in his sixth season at Tech, is 95-77-22; Scott Sandelin, in his 17th season at UMD, is 287-277-75

TV: My9

Radio: WWAX-FM 92.1

Internet: 921thefan.com (audio); http://nchc.tv/ (video)

Twitter: @mattwellens

Michigan Tech update: The Huskies are coming off a pair of historic seasons. Two years ago they secured a bid to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1981 and last season won their first WCHA regular-season championship since 1976, sharing the McNaughton Cup with Minnesota State-Mankato. Neither team made the NCAA tournament in 2015-16, however, with Ferris State stealing the league’s automatic bid. Tech, which was upset by Ferris in the WCHA semifinals, finished 16th in the final PairWise rankings and was the second-to-last team left out of the field. This year, the Huskies were picked to finish second in the WCHA preseason coaches and media polls. Senior forward Tyler Heinonen is their top returning scorer (15 goals, 12 assists). Junior forward Joel L’Esperance is the top returning goal-scorer (16). Junior defenseman Matt Roy (7-13—20 points a year ago) was named to the All-WCHA preseason team. Pearson, the former Husky player and Michigan assistant coach, is attempting to become the first Huskies coach since John MacInnes to lead the team to three straight winning seasons. The last time that happened for Tech was from 1980-83 — the final two seasons of the three-time national champion MacInnes and the first of three seasons for Jim Nahrgang.

UMD update: The Bulldogs enter 2016-17 coming off back-to-back NCAA tournament trips, both ending in the Northeast Regional final. Both times UMD fell a goal short of the Frozen Four, losing 3-2 to Boston University in 2015 and 3-2 to Boston College in 2016. If UMD can return this season, it would be the sixth trip in nine years and only the second time the program made three straight NCAA tournaments. The only other time that happened was 1983-1985 in Mike Sertich’s first three seasons as head coach. Senior center Dominic Toninato is the team’s top returning goal-scorer (15). Senior wing Alex Iafallo (8-15—23) is the top-returning point-getter and junior Karson Kuhlman (12-8—20) was right behind. The Bulldogs’ power play last season was not only the worst in the NCHC, it was one of the worst nationally at 14.9 percent (45th of 60 teams). The penalty-kill unit was one of the best, though, finishing second in the NCHC and fifth nationally at 86.6 percent. The Bulldogs return four of their six top defensemen, including senior assistant captain Carson Soucy, from a team that held opponents to an average of 2.05 goals per game (second in NCHC, eighth nationally). Gone is standout goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo, who is trying to make the Toronto Maple Leafs roster. The team is starting over in goal with freshmen Hunter Miska and Hunter Shepard and sophomore Nick Deery. All three were standout goalies in their respective junior leagues, but neither has played in a regular-season college game.

Quote: “I want our power play to be better. I want faceoffs to be better. I want to score more, but I want to play defensively, too, especially when you have three goalies that haven’t played college hockey.” — Sandelin at NCHC Media Day in Minneapolis