Joey Anderson (17) controls the puck as a member of the U.S. National Team Development Program in a game last season near Minnesota Duluth’s Dominic Toninato. (2016 file / News Tribune)

As Minnesota Duluth enters this men’s hockey season with a first-round NHL draft pick, a highly touted forward from the U.S. National Team Development Program and one of junior hockey’s hottest goaltenders, head coach Scott Sandelin is calling for patience from the masses.

He understands that, at times, fans may want to declare these youngsters first-team All-Americans. He also knows, at other times, they may want to question their credentials and call them busts. They may do it all in one game, maybe even in a single period.

Please don’t rush to judgment, Sandelin advises fans. Be patient, enjoy what you see while it’s here and you’ll be rewarded.

“We got to rely on some of our older guys to step up and be the guys that are leading and being consistent,” Sandelin said. “These (younger) guys will follow, and it won’t take them long to get there.”

The Bulldogs return a number of key pieces from a team that finished a goal short of the Frozen Four for the second consecutive season, such as Dominic Toninato, Alex Iafallo and Carson Soucy. But Sandelin knows early on this season — starting with the 7:07 p.m. game today and 4:07 p.m. rematch Sunday against Michigan Tech at Amsoil Arena — much of the attention and outside pressure will be focused on freshmen Riley Tufte, Joey Anderson and Hunter Miska.

Tufte, an 18-year-old forward, was the 2016 Minnesota Mr. Hockey from Blaine High School who this spring went in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft to the Dallas Stars.

Anderson, also an 18-year-old forward, went in the third round of this spring’s draft to the New Jersey Devils after playing on the USNTDP Under-18 squad’s top line.

Miska, a 21-year-old goaltender from Stacy, Minn., is the reigning USA Hockey Goalie of the Year — an award given to the top U.S. goaltender at the international, professional, collegiate or junior level — after previously receiving the British Columbia Hockey League’s top goaltender award as well.

While Miska, an undrafted free agent, isn’t as of now projected to be an NHL prospect like Tufte and Anderson, he does have the hardest task of the bunch this season in replacing Kasimir Kaskisuo, one of the NCHC’s top goaltenders a year ago.

Sandelin has four veteran defensemen to put in front of Miska in sophomore Neal Pionk of Hermantown and seniors Carson Soucy, Willie Raskob and Brenden Kotyk.

“I don’t feel any pressure really. I feel well prepared for whatever comes ahead of me here,” said Miska, who played two seasons for the USNTDP from 2011-13. “I played five years of juniors so I have a lot of experience coming up. I played about 8-9 games against D-I colleges at the (USNTDP) when I was there so I have a little bit of experience with Division I hockey. I have a little taste of it, so I know what it’s like.”

Sandelin has no choice but to throw Miska into the fire with his only other options being freshman Hunter Shepard of Grand Rapids and sophomore Nick Deery. Like Miska, neither of them have played a regular-season college game before.

That’s not the case at forward, however, where the Bulldogs have plenty of experience returning.

Iafallo (8 goals, 15 assists, 23 points) and Toninato (15-6—21) are the top returning scorers. Other key returnees up front are junior wing Karson Kuhlman (12-8—20) of Esko, sophomore wing/center Adam Johnson (6-12—18) of Hibbing, senior wing Kyle Osterberg (4-6—10) and junior center Jared Thomas (2-8—10) of Hermantown.

All those pieces mean Tufte and Anderson don’t have to be put into high-pressure situations right from the start, Sandelin said.

“They’re competitive enough and goal-driven enough that they’re going to put enough, ‘I want to be good right away,’ on themselves,” Sandelin said. “We can put them in situations, it could be a third line, where they don’t have to be going against everybody’s top players. But that can change. I want them both to get off to a good start and feel confident.”

Sandelin said Anderson and Tufte will be impact players, but Anderson may be able to make a quicker impact thanks to his USNTDP experience.

Anderson and the U.S. Under-18 squad played 14 games against NCAA Division I teams last season while also playing games against Division III schools, United States Hockey League teams and in international tournaments. Anderson finished third on the team in scoring with 27 goals and 30 assists in 64 games, with three goals and 10 assists coming against D-I foes.

Anderson said it’s in his nature to put pressure on himself to score, but Sandelin made it very clear the team is looking for Anderson to ease his way into the college game.

“I’m just trying to do my best to help the team any way I can,” Anderson said. “I think even if that doesn’t mean I’m producing points or anything early. I really need to make sure I’m comfortable and playing my game and just trying to put forth the best effort I can every day.”

Tufte split last season between Blaine and the Fargo Force of the USHL. He recorded 47 goals and 31 assists in 25 high school games and just 10 goals and four assists playing in 27 games with the Force at the beginning and end of the junior season.

This summer, Tufte did see stiffer competition prior to breaking his wrist at the USA Hockey National Junior Evaluation Camp. He took part in Da Beauty League, which is a Minnesota summer training league for college and professional players. Tufte tallied six goals and three assists skating with and against players like North Dakota sophomore Brock Boeser, former Minnesota players Kyle Rau and Mike Reilly, former Bulldogs Justin Fontaine and Caleb Herbert and the Minnesota Wild’s Zach Parise and Chris Porter.

Tufte said the four games he played in Da Beauty League, as well as the National Junior Evaluation Camp, helped prepare him for the college game, but he still believes he’ll need some time to adjust.

“I feel like I’m doing pretty well. I’m hanging in there,” Tufte said. “It might take me a couple games to get into it but hopefully I’ll jump right into it.

“I’m going to go out there and do what I can do, control what I can control and do my best out there.”