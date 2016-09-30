College women's hockey: Bulldogs welcome back 'Katka'

Minnesota Duluth seniors Ashleigh Brykaliuk and Lara Stalder say they’re excited to have fellow forward Katerina Mrazova, a fourth-year junior from the Czech Republic, back with the Bulldogs this season.

And it’s not just lip service.

The smiles that spread across their faces when mentioning “Katka” confirms their excitement.

“I’m so excited,” said Brykaliuk, a second-year captain. “I’m excited for the coaches, too, because they haven’t been here when she was fully healthy. I think that’s going to be quite a pleasant surprise for our coaches, for the girls who haven’t played with her and for the league. It’s kind of a little present for us.”

Mrazova — known as “Katka” in the locker room — missed head coach Maura Crowell’s inaugural season last year due to a knee injury suffered prior to the season, but is back in 2016-17 to help give the Bulldogs’ offense a boost.

As a sophomore in 2014-15, Mrazova only produced seven goals, but assisted on 18 to finish in a tie for second in that category. She only appeared in 16 games her freshman year, but still mustered a goal and seven assists that season.

Brykaliuk said Mrazova will be a “game-changer” for the Bulldogs in 2016-17, which officially begins at 7:07 p.m. today and continues at 3:07 p.m. Saturday against third-ranked Boston College at Amsoil Arena.

UMD, which is unranked, finished sixth in the WCHA last season with a 10-17-1 mark in league play and 15-21-1 overall. The Bulldogs’ season ended in the WCHA semifinals, losing 5-0 to Wisconsin.

UMD averaged 2.43 goals per game last year — good for third in the WCHA — but 54 of the team’s 90 total goals came from just three players: Brykaliuk (18), Stalder (17) and Michela Cava (19), who graduated.

Mrazova will help create more offense and help provide much-needed depth, Brykaliuk said.

“She moves the puck better than anyone,” said Brykaliuk, who also had 29 assists a year ago. “I could watch her all day. She has amazing patience with the puck, maybe the best player I’ve ever played with or against. Her puck skill, her hockey sense, it’s all above everyone else. When she has the puck, you don’t know where it’s going, but she’ll put it on your stick if you have it on the ice. It’s pretty cool to watch.”

Mrazova suffered a knee injury while working out in the gym prior to last season. She said she heard a pop and thought it was her meniscus, but it proved to be more complicated. She ended up undergoing a third surgery — the previous two were for torn ligaments.

Mrazova said her latest recovery was hard on her mentally because doctors kept pushing back her return date. She went into 2015-16 not expecting to take a medical redshirt.

“This time was more frustrating because the doctor said, “You should be back in 5-6 weeks,’ and it didn’t happen,” Mrazova said. “Then it was maybe after Christmas. I tried to work hard, nothing happened.

“I feel good now. It’s good to be back on the ice. It’s been more than one year, so I’m happy that I can skate, I can play. We’ll see how it goes.”

While she was able to take in the new coaching staff’s systems from the stands and bench in 2015-16, Mrazova said she has a lot to learn and put into practice. She’s a bit like a freshman again.

Mrazova said she also finds herself adapting to a surgically repaired knee for the third time.

“It probably won’t be the same,” Mrazova said. “It will take me a bit to get back to the same condition that I was. We’ll see. If everything goes well, I think I can get there quickly.”

Stalder, a member of the Swiss national team who had 24 assists last year, said Mrazova is already starting to look like “the old Katka,” a player who can not only contribute offensively but on the defensive end as well.

Stalder called Mrazova a strong defensive center who sees the ice well. That hockey sense allows her to not only score and set up goals, but set up the entire sequence starting with the breakout, Stalder said.

“She is a huge talent. She has hands that are unbelievable, and is poised with the puck. She is going to be a huge asset to our team this year. I can’t wait to see her playing,” Stalder said.

“She is a two-way center. She is really good in the D-zone, which can help our team, too. Offensively, there is no limit for her. Even in practice, everyone expects the shot, she fakes it and scores. It’s unreal. I love watching her. We’re glad to have her back.”

For Crowell, getting the 24-year-old Mrazova back healthy is like bringing in a sixth freshman, though this one played for her country’s senior national team at the 2013 IIHF Women’s World Championship.

While none of the five true freshmen boast a resume like Mrazova’s, two UMD rookies do have national team experience.

Forward Sydney Brodt of North Oaks, Minn., and Mounds View High School was a Minnesota Ms. Hockey finalist in 2016. She also won gold with Team USA at this year’s IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship. Brodt and Team USA won gold at the expense of Canada, which featured new UMD defenseman Jalyn Elmes of Brandon, Manitoba.

Both U-18 national team players are expected to make an impact this season with Brodt joining the likes of senior Katherine McGovern (6-9—15) and junior Maria Lindh (6-5—11) at forward and Elmes mixing in with senior Sidney Morin (4-12—16) and junior Catherine Daoust (4-7—11) on defense.

In goal, sophomore Maddie Rooney (3.18 goals-against average, .899 save percentage) will be the starter, though expect freshman Catherine Johnson of Lakeville, Minn., and St. Paul United to push her.

“I think it’s going to be a good year. We have a lot of experience returning, a lot of confidence rolling in from late last season. We have a lot of energy and excitement right now,” Brykaliuk said. “We want to go as far as we can. We’re looking at a championship. I think for my four years, this is the year we could do it, for me personally. League-wise we’re looking to be bumping the Gophers and be right on their heels. We’re shooting high. That’s kind of what you got to do, especially having the confidence and experience and talent. You can make those goals.”

College women’s hockey

No. 3 Boston College at Minnesota Duluth

What: College women’s hockey season opener

When: 7 p.m today; 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Amsoil Arena