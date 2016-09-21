The NCHC released its annual preseason poll Wednesday and Minnesota Duluth is slotted at No. 3 this season after being the preseason favorite a year ago.

The Bulldogs were unable to live up to their preseason No. 1 ranking in 2015-16 during the regular season, but came close in the postseason by making a run to the NCHC championship game and NCAA Northeast Regional Final. UMD lost both.

UMD lost its top two scorers — Tony Cameranesi and Austin Farley — its No. 1 defenseman and captain — Andy Welinski — and its starting goaltender — Kasimir Kaskisuo — from last year’s squad. But the Bulldogs bring in a talented freshman class that includes a pair of 2016 NHL draft picks in Riley Tufte and Joey Anderson, plus one of the top junior goaltenders in North America over the previous three years in Hunter Miska.

North Dakota, which won the 2015-16 NCHC regular season championship and NCAA championship, is this year's preseason favorite in the NCHC.

The complete poll, as voted upon by local and national media, is below with first-place votes in parenthesis: